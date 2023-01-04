Live updates: McCarthy's bid for House speaker enters second day after failed votes

What you need to know
- The House held three votes Tuesday that failed as hard-liners in the Republican caucus refused to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the speaker post.
- The chamber adjourned without a speaker — and without even swearing members into office — and agreed to return Wednesday at noon, when lawmakers are expected to try again.
- McCarthy's Republican critics, led by Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona, have vowed to continue to oppose him for speaker, and the three votes Tuesday showed no signs they would relent.
- The last time a speaker election went to multiple ballots was 1923.
Democrats revel in GOP chaos on day two of speaker election
House Democrats on Wednesday continued to scoff at their GOP counterparts, who are facing a second day of trying to elect a speaker after their first attempts fell short.
Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., tweeted, “Day 2 of the 118th Congress: @HouseDemocrats stand united in fighting for progress. Republicans are fighting each other.”
Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y, tweeted, “Day 1: Kevin McCarthy’s own Republicans rejected him. Day 2: trying this again and hopefully Republicans will have their act together with less chaos. #SpeakerOfTheHouse #118thCongress.”
“I’m disappointed that the House adjourned after failing to select a Speaker of the House,” tweeted Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who said what unfolded Tuesday was an "embarrassing distraction."
McCarthy faces second day of uncertainty
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors will square off for a second consecutive day as lawmakers prepare to resume voting on Wednesday to pick the next House speaker.
The fresh showdown comes a day after a group of 20 far-right rebels banded together and blocked McCarthy from winning the 218 votes needed.
Three separate votes were held, and each time the California Republican and veteran member of GOP leadership fell short. It marked the first time in 100 years that the speaker vote has gone to multiple ballots.
“This is about saving the country and getting somebody that’s going to cut and get us on a financial path of solvency,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., one of the so-called Never Kevins who voted against McCarthy. “I’ll sit here for six more months — it doesn’t matter.”
Trump blames Republican 'turmoil' on McConnell
Former President Donald Trump — who reiterated his support for McCarthy in his bid to become speaker Wednesday after declining to do so to NBC News on Tuesday — has sought to blame the struggles of House Republicans on the Senate's GOP leader: Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
"There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party, in large part do to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell," Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, after posting about his continued support for McCarthy, Trump again sent another post attacking McConnell.
Trump declines to say if he’ll keep his endorsement of McCarthyJan. 4, 202302:41
Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions
A stunning inability to elect a speaker Tuesday highlighted fissures within the Republican Party over strategy and vision, grinding the House to a halt and raising fresh questions about the future of the GOP.
“We have to make a choice today: Are we going to be the party of the radical 2%? Because that’s what it comes down to,” a frustrated Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said after a caucus meeting. “Kevin McCarthy will be the speaker of the House — and I don’t care if it’s the first ballot or the 97th ballot.”
The standoff was demoralizing for a party that had hoped to use the new majority to show Americans how it would govern — before it asks voters to give the GOP control of the White House and the Senate in the 2024 election. Instead, the displays of dysfunction threaten to further alienate independent and center-right voters, who drifted toward Democrats in 2022, causing the GOP’s underperformance in the midterm elections and its current paper-thin margin.