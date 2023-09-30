Live updates: Government shutdown set to begin at midnight

Today's house schedule, so far House Republicans will gather in person for a conference meeting in the Capitol at 9:30 this morning, according to two sources with direct knowledge. This comes after the House failed to pass a GOP stop-gap measure with border security provisions attached yesterday, with 21 hardline conservatives issuing a political blow to Speaker McCarthy and making the prospects of a government shutdown tonight all but certain. At 10:00 a.m., the House officially comes into session and the floor opens. There is no vote currently planned in the House. Share this -





U.S. barrels toward shutdown as House Republicans remain stuck With a deadline hours away, congressional leaders on Saturday are scrambling to secure a last-minute funding deal to prevent a government shutdown that would inflict economic pain on millions of American families. Unless Congress acts, the government will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday — halting paychecks for the nation's 4 million servicemembers and other federal workers, shuttering federal parks and monuments, and disrupting food and education programs for low-income children. Many dejected lawmakers said a shutdown is all but inevitable at this point after conservative hard-liners in the House on Friday tanked a 30-day stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR. Read the full story here.





