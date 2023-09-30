IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live updates: Government shutdown set to begin at midnight

Congress still lacks a plan to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate returns at noon to try to advance their short-term funding bill, while the House's plan is unclear.
The latest on a government shutdown:

  • Today is the last day for Congress to fund the government. A shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. if they do not act.
  • House Republicans failed to pass their short-term spending bill on Thursday in an embarrassing defeat that makes a shutdown more likely.
  • The Senate is still working on a bipartisan bill to keep the government open through Nov. 17. That is expected to pass overwhelmingly, but some Republican opposition means it is unlikely to pass until after the deadline.
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested Friday night that he might be open to the Senate's bill, but only if they strip out funding for Ukraine.
  • The Senate returns at noon today. No votes are scheduled in the House, but members have been advised to be on Capitol Hill.
Chart: How much federal workers make

Federal employees have greater rates of higher education compared to the overall U.S. workforce: More than half have at least a bachelor’s degree and 1 in 5 have a master’s degree or higher.

Today's house schedule, so far

House Republicans will gather in person for a conference meeting in the Capitol at 9:30 this morning, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

This comes after the House failed to pass a GOP stop-gap measure with border security provisions attached yesterday, with 21 hardline conservatives issuing a political blow to Speaker McCarthy and making the prospects of a government shutdown tonight all but certain.

At 10:00 a.m., the House officially comes into session and the floor opens. There is no vote currently planned in the House.

U.S. barrels toward shutdown as House Republicans remain stuck

With a deadline hours away, congressional leaders on Saturday are scrambling to secure a last-minute funding deal to prevent a government shutdown that would inflict economic pain on millions of American families.

Unless Congress acts, the government will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday — halting paychecks for the nation’s 4 million servicemembers and other federal workers, shuttering federal parks and monuments, and disrupting food and education programs for low-income children.

Many dejected lawmakers said a shutdown is all but inevitable at this point after conservative hard-liners in the House on Friday tanked a 30-day stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR.

Who on Capitol Hill gets paid during a shutdown, and who doesn’t

Members of Congress are required by law to continue getting paid during a government shutdown, even as their staff and millions of federal employees would go without pay if the funding deadline lapses.

Since that can have political implications, some House lawmakers have submitted letters to the chamber’s Chief Administrative Officer to request that their pay be withheld if the shutdown takes place as expected. Even if their pay is withheld, lawmakers would still get paid once the government reopens.

At least a handful of lawmakers, including GOP Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Zach Nunn of Iowa, have requested a pause in their paycheck if there's a shutdown, but it's not clear exactly how many have taken that step.

When asked how many letters have been received, a spokesperson for CAO declined to comment.

Capitol Hill staffers, on the other hand, will not get paid during a shutdown.

House staff are normally paid on the last day of each month, meaning they would be receiving their last paycheck ahead of a shutdown today.

Senate staff are paid twice a month, on the 5th and 20th. If the government shuts down, they will go without pay until the government reopens.

‘Turmoil’ on Capitol Hill after short-term funding bill fails in the House.

