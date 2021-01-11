Whitehouse calls on Senate Ethics Committee to consider whether to punish Cruz, Hawley

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on Sunday that her chamber will proceed with President Donald Trump's impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't agree to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

House Democrats are planning to introduce at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday for "incitement of insurrection" when his supporters violently breached the Capitol last Wednesday.

Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said, however, that the House could delay sending impeachment articles to the Senate until after Joe Biden's first 100 days in office to allow the president-elect to get his agenda off and running, including Covid-19 relief legislation and the confirmation of his Cabinet officials.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a memo obtained by NBC News that the soonest his chamber could receive the articles of impeachment would be Jan. 19, the eve of Biden's inauguration, unless senators give unanimous consent to taking a measure up earlier.

Read the highlights:

— House Democrats to consider impeachment, 25th Amendment measures.

— Republicans remain divided over consequences.

— A Senate impeachment trial after Trump leaves office? Some experts say yes.