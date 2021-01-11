Two men seen carrying restraints during Capitol riot charged with federal crimes

SEE NEW POSTS

Democratic lawmakers call for news conference, briefing from DOJ, Homeland, FBI heads Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. In a letter Monday, a pair of lawmakers on the committee asked acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and FBI Director Christopher Wray to hold a news conference and briefing to Congress on the events that transpired. "It has been five days since the most significant attack on a branch of the United States government since British forces set fire to the U.S. Capitol in 1814," Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, wrote in the letter. "And yet the American public has not heard from federal law enforcement authorities regarding an official account of the events of that day or the steps being taken to prevent further acts of domestic terrorism in the coming weeks." "After an attack of this magnitude, it is beyond necessary for the American public — and members of Congress — to be well informed and be provided with the facts," the lawmakers added. Other members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are calling for similar immediate action to investigate the situation.







Biden plans 'America United' inauguration theme President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural theme will be "America United" and will partake in several activities alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and all of their spouses, to display a message of unity, his inaugural committee said Monday. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural theme will be "America United" and he will partake in several activities alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to underscore that message of unity, his inaugural committee said Monday. "At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future," Biden's inaugural committee said in a statement. The ceremony is slated to occur two weeks to the day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol at Trump's urging. Read the story.







Trump's voter fraud lies encouraged a riot. GOP allies are still giving them oxygen. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, front, followed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walk from the House Chamber following a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP After a mob stormed the Capitol based on President Donald Trump's election fraud lie, some top Republican allies have called for peace while still leveling the same baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that fanned the flames of violence. In almost the same breath as he condemned the rioters who temporarily disrupted Congress' normal process of affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, the first Republican to announce his intention to object to the certification, suggested that Biden's victory was illegitimate. "We do need an investigation into irregularities, fraud," Hawley said before staring directly into the camera in a video that his office would promptly upload to YouTube and saying: "We do need a way forward together. We need election security reforms." In a statement, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, condemned the violence, too. Still, he said, his calls for an investigation into voter fraud were the "right thing to do" before adding, "I very much wish Congress had not set aside these concerns." Read the story.







Whitehouse calls on Senate Ethics Committee to consider whether to punish Cruz, Hawley Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a statement Monday that the Senate Ethics Committee should consider whether to expel, censure or punish Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and potentially others, for their role in objecting to the counting of some of Joe Biden's electoral votes and the riot in the Capitol last Wednesday. "The Senate needs to oversee federal investigation of the attack and ransacking of our national Capitol, through the Judiciary and perhaps Homeland Security Committees," Whitehouse, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. "We may also be the client in federal civil suits for damages and for restraining orders, likely also under Judiciary purview." "The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong, likely through the Rules, Homeland, and Judiciary Committees. The Senate Ethics Committee also must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others," he said. The Ethics Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol First lady Melania Trump made her first comments Monday about the violence at the Capitol when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building last week. In a lengthy written statement posted to the White House website and shared on her Twitter account, she said that her heart goes out to the six people who have died since the attack, including two Capitol police officers. "I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain." Read the story.






