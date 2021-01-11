House Democrats introduced one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday for "incitement of insurrection" for urging his supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday.
The move comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told Democrats that her chamber will proceed with Trump's impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't agree to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.
Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said the House could delay sending impeachment articles to the Senate until after Joe Biden's first 100 days in office to allow the president-elect to get his agenda off and running, including Covid-19 relief legislation and the confirmation of his Cabinet officials.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a memo obtained by NBC News that the soonest his chamber could receive the articles of impeachment would be Jan. 19, the eve of Biden's inauguration, unless senators give unanimous consent to taking a measure up earlier.
— Poll: Nearly three-quarters of voters say democracy under threat, majority say Trump should resign or be removed.
— Biden plans 'America United' inauguration theme.
— Father of slain Capitol officer hopes son's death brings end to 'lunacy.'
— Republicans remain divided over consequences.
— A Senate impeachment trial after Trump leaves office? Some experts say yes.
Live Blog
Democratic rep. says she contracted Covid-19 while sheltering in place during riot
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., received a positive rapid Covid-19 test Monday after what she said might have been her exposure to the coronavirus while sheltering in place with lawmakers who did not wear masks during the rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday, her office announced.
“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," Watson Coleman said in a statement.
The congresswoman is isolating and waiting for the results of a PCR test, which is known to be more accurate than rapid tests.
This comes a day after the Capitol physician warned members and congressional staff that they could have have been exposed to someone infected with the virus when they were sheltering in place. A video circulated last week that showed a House Democrat in a secure room offering face masks to a group of her fellow Republicans, who were seen turning them down.
Wielding Conan sword, Schwarzenegger blasts 'spinelessness' of fellow Republicans after Capitol riot
Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol riots to Nazi GermanyJan. 11, 202103:13
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger shared words of hope Sunday in the aftermath of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, and denounced President Donald Trump and the "spinelessness" of his fellow Republicans.
Schwarzenegger drew parallels to his upbringing in post-World War II Austria while discussing Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In a video statement released Sunday, he compared the riot in Washington to Kristallnacht — the 1938 assault by Nazis in Germany who began destroying Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues as thousands of people were rounded up to be sent to concentration camps — saying Wednesday was the "day of Broken Glass here in America."
"The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol," Schwarzenegger said. "But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn't just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy. They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded."
FBI leads search for Capitol rioters as more arrests are madeJan. 11, 202103:55
Father of slain Capitol officer hopes son's death brings end to 'lunacy'
The father of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is speaking out, saying that he hopes his son's killing at the Capitol riots will stop the "lunacy."
“I’m supposed to die first,” said Charles Sicknick, 81. “Not my son.”
In an interview with Reuters, the surviving Sicknick said that becoming a Capitol Police Officer was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for his son, Brian.
"He loved his job," Sicknick said. "I'll never get over this."
Brian Sicknick died last Thursday at age 42, a day after he was injured while defending the U.S. Capitol from the violent mob that stormed the building after President Donald Trump delivered a speech encouraging supporters to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election win.
Two men seen carrying restraints during Capitol riot charged with federal crimes
At least 20 suspected ringleaders charged in Capitol insurrectionJan. 10, 202102:14
Two men seen carrying zip tie-style restraints when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol were charged Sunday in federal court, authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia identified the men as Larry Rendell Brock of Texas and Eric Gavelek Munchel of Tennessee.
Brock and Munchel were charged with one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the office said in a statement.
The men, who were identified by researchers at the University of Toronto, were seen inside the building with the restraints, authorities said.
Democratic lawmakers call for news conference, briefing from DOJ, Homeland, FBI heads
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.
In a letter Monday, a pair of lawmakers on the committee asked acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and FBI Director Christopher Wray to hold a news conference and briefing to Congress on the events that transpired.
“It has been five days since the most significant attack on a branch of the United States government since British forces set fire to the U.S. Capitol in 1814,” Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, wrote in the letter. “And yet the American public has not heard from federal law enforcement authorities regarding an official account of the events of that day or the steps being taken to prevent further acts of domestic terrorism in the coming weeks.”
“After an attack of this magnitude, it is beyond necessary for the American public — and members of Congress — to be well informed and be provided with the facts,” the lawmakers added.
Other members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are calling for similar immediate action to investigate the situation.
Biden plans 'America United' inauguration theme
President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural theme will be “America United” and he will partake in several activities alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to underscore that message of unity, his inaugural committee said Monday.
“At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future,” Biden’s inaugural committee said in a statement.
The ceremony is slated to occur two weeks to the day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol at Trump’s urging.
Trump's voter fraud lies encouraged a riot. GOP allies are still giving them oxygen.
After a mob stormed the Capitol based on President Donald Trump's election fraud lie, some top Republican allies have called for peace while still leveling the same baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that fanned the flames of violence.
In almost the same breath as he condemned the rioters who temporarily disrupted Congress' normal process of affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, the first Republican to announce his intention to object to the certification, suggested that Biden's victory was illegitimate.
“We do need an investigation into irregularities, fraud,” Hawley said before staring directly into the camera in a video that his office would promptly upload to YouTube and saying: “We do need a way forward together. We need election security reforms.”
In a statement, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, condemned the violence, too. Still, he said, his calls for an investigation into voter fraud were the “right thing to do" before adding, “I very much wish Congress had not set aside these concerns.”
Rep. Andy Kim helps clean up Capitol after riot in photo gone viralJan. 11, 202103:05
Whitehouse calls on Senate Ethics Committee to consider whether to punish Cruz, Hawley
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a statement Monday that the Senate Ethics Committee should consider whether to expel, censure or punish Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and potentially others, for their role in objecting to the counting of some of Joe Biden's electoral votes and the riot in the Capitol last Wednesday.
“The Senate needs to oversee federal investigation of the attack and ransacking of our national Capitol, through the Judiciary and perhaps Homeland Security Committees," Whitehouse, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. "We may also be the client in federal civil suits for damages and for restraining orders, likely also under Judiciary purview."
“The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong, likely through the Rules, Homeland, and Judiciary Committees. The Senate Ethics Committee also must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others," he said.
The Ethics Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stripe payment processor boots Trump campaign after Capitol riot
Stripe, which processes online payments for President Donald Trump's campaign, cut ties with him for violating its policies during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, the company said Sunday.
The San Francisco-based company said Trump encouraged violence Wednesday, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, in violation of user policies that prohibit "high risk" activities.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the move, which came after other companies began turning on Trump over the attack, which left five people dead, including a police officer.