'Screw your local politics' GOP adviser tells Trump allies in Congress

SEE NEW POSTS

Parler sues Amazon Web Services Social media platform Parler filed an emergency lawsuit Monday against Amazon Web Services alleging the internet services giant violated antitrust laws by shutting down the site over concerns that it enables violent content. Parler went offline early Monday morning after Amazon Web Services, which hosts the platform, notified the company that it will be shutting down its services. “AWS decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus” and “designed to reduce competition int he microblogging services market to benefit of Twitter,” Parler said in the lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Parler accuses the web-hosting platform of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, breaching its contract and “intentional interference with prospective economic advantage” that the microblogging company expected from the rush of users to its site. It is seeking a temporary restraining order against Amazon Web Services in order to bring its service back online. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -







Democratic rep. says she contracted Covid-19 while sheltering in place during riot Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., received a positive rapid Covid-19 test Monday after what she said might have been her exposure to the coronavirus while sheltering in place with lawmakers who did not wear masks during the rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday, her office announced. “I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," Watson Coleman said in a statement. The congresswoman is isolating and waiting for the results of a PCR test, which is known to be more accurate than rapid tests. This comes a day after the Capitol physician warned members and congressional staff that they could have have been exposed to someone infected with the virus when they were sheltering in place. A video circulated last week that showed a House Democrat in a secure room offering face masks to a group of her fellow Republicans, who were seen turning them down. Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021 Share this -







Father of slain Capitol officer hopes son's death brings end to 'lunacy' The father of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is speaking out, saying that he hopes his son's killing at the Capitol riots will stop the "lunacy." “I’m supposed to die first,” said Charles Sicknick, 81. “Not my son.” In an interview with Reuters, the surviving Sicknick said that becoming a Capitol Police Officer was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for his son, Brian. "He loved his job," Sicknick said. "I'll never get over this." Brian Sicknick died last Thursday at age 42, a day after he was injured while defending the U.S. Capitol from the violent mob that stormed the building after President Donald Trump delivered a speech encouraging supporters to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Read the story. Share this -







New York State Bar Association moves to oust Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Jim Bourg / Reuters The New York State Bar Association on Monday announced it was launching an inquiry into whether to remove Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York, from its ranks following the insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday. Saying blame for the violence "lies first and foremost with" Trump, the association added that the president "did not act alone," pointing to Giuliani's comments from the pro-Trump rally held blocks from the Capitol just prior to the riot. Giuliani made a slew of false claims about election fraud as well as Vice President Mike Pence's role in the Electoral College vote-counting process. Claiming that evidence of election fraud was a mere 10 days away from finally becoming public, Giuliani said, "if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of." "But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail," he added. "So, let’s have trial by combat. I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there." Read the story. Share this -







Democratic lawmakers call for news conference, briefing from DOJ, Homeland, FBI heads Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. In a letter Monday, a pair of lawmakers on the committee asked acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and FBI Director Christopher Wray to hold a news conference and briefing to Congress on the events that transpired. “It has been five days since the most significant attack on a branch of the United States government since British forces set fire to the U.S. Capitol in 1814,” Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, wrote in the letter. “And yet the American public has not heard from federal law enforcement authorities regarding an official account of the events of that day or the steps being taken to prevent further acts of domestic terrorism in the coming weeks.” “After an attack of this magnitude, it is beyond necessary for the American public — and members of Congress — to be well informed and be provided with the facts,” the lawmakers added. Other members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are calling for similar immediate action to investigate the situation. Share this -







Biden plans 'America United' inauguration theme President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural theme will be "America United" and will partake in several activities alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and all of their spouses, to display a message of unity, his inaugural committee said Monday. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural theme will be “America United” and he will partake in several activities alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to underscore that message of unity, his inaugural committee said Monday. “At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future,” Biden’s inaugural committee said in a statement. The ceremony is slated to occur two weeks to the day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol at Trump’s urging. Read the story. Share this -





