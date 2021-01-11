Capitol riot ‘more sinister and dangerous’ as time goes on

SEE NEW POSTS

Trump enters final week as president with few allies, no Twitter and an impeachment effort President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump is scheduled to emerge publicly Tuesday in a visit to a stretch of Texas border wall, providing him what could be one of his first opportunities to speak to the American public since losing his social media megaphone. Over the weekend after the Capitol riot he incited, Trump remained silent inside a White House in tumult, exacerbated by staff leaving, with decisions regarding him and his schedule being made and then canceled. The final days of his presidency could become the most defining, as Trump is estranged from even his most devout allies in Washington and once again facing impeachment. But Trump remains defiant, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. Read the story.







Poll: Nearly three-quarters of voters say democracy under threat, majority say Trump should resign or be removed Nearly three-quarters of voters say they believe democracy is under threat and just over half say Trump should be removed or resign from office following the rioting at the Capitol last week, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday. While 74 percent of respondents said they believe democracy is under threat, another 21 percent said democracy in the U.S. is alive and well. Eighty percent of those surveyed said the pro-Trump supporters who took part in the riot were undermining democracy, while 10 percent said they were protecting it and 10 percent said that they were unsure. A majority of voters, 56 percent, said they hold Trump responsible for the rioting, while 42 percent said they do not. A slight majority (52 to 45 percent) said Trump should be removed from office, while by a wider margin (53 to 43 percent) said he should resign as president. The poll found that Trump's job approval rating has decreased by 11 percentage points to 33 percent, a substantial drop from December, while 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove of his job performance, an increase from 51 percent last month. The poll of 1,239 registered voters nationwide between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.







Parler sues Amazon Web Services Social media platform Parler filed an emergency lawsuit Monday against Amazon Web Services alleging the internet services giant violated antitrust laws by shutting down the site over concerns that it enables violent content. Parler went offline early Monday morning after Amazon Web Services, which hosts the platform, notified the company that it will be shutting down its services. "AWS decision to effectively terminate Parler's account is apparently motivated by political animus" and "designed to reduce competition int he microblogging services market to benefit of Twitter," Parler said in the lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Parler accuses the web-hosting platform of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, breaching its contract and "intentional interference with prospective economic advantage" that the microblogging company expected from the rush of users to its site. It is seeking a temporary restraining order against Amazon Web Services in order to bring its service back online. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Democratic rep. says she contracted Covid-19 while sheltering in place during riot Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., received a positive rapid Covid-19 test Monday after what she said might have been her exposure to the coronavirus while sheltering in place with lawmakers who did not wear masks during the rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday, her office announced. "I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," Watson Coleman said in a statement. The congresswoman is isolating and waiting for the results of a PCR test, which is known to be more accurate than rapid tests. This comes a day after the Capitol physician warned members and congressional staff that they could have have been exposed to someone infected with the virus when they were sheltering in place. A video circulated last week that showed a House Democrat in a secure room offering face masks to a group of her fellow Republicans, who were seen turning them down.



Father of slain Capitol officer hopes son's death brings end to 'lunacy' The father of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is speaking out, saying that he hopes his son's killing at the Capitol riots will stop the "lunacy." "I'm supposed to die first," said Charles Sicknick, 81. "Not my son." In an interview with Reuters, the surviving Sicknick said that becoming a Capitol Police Officer was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for his son, Brian. "He loved his job," Sicknick said. "I'll never get over this." Brian Sicknick died last Thursday at age 42, a day after he was injured while defending the U.S. Capitol from the violent mob that stormed the building after President Donald Trump delivered a speech encouraging supporters to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Read the story.






