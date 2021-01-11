SEE NEW POSTS

Trump defender Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to get presidential medal of freedom Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks at a news conference in Washington on Oct. 31, 2019. Tom Brenner / Reuters file President Donald Trump announced Monday that he was awarding the presidential medal of freedom to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a pugnacious Republican ally in Congress who continues to back the president even after the deadly rampage last week by a pro-Trump mob through the Capitol. Jordan received the nation’s highest civilian award from a lame duck and increasingly isolated president who has just nine days left in office and who faces the humiliation of a possible second impeachment before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A sharp-elbowed Trump defender, Jordan helped lead the GOP attack on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and his harsh interrogations of witnesses — plus his refusal to wear a jacket while doing so — made him both a national figure and lightning rod for critics. In announcing the award, the White House praised Jordan for, among other things, his work to "unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption" and for his efforts to "confront the impeachment witch hunt." Read the story. Share this -







FBI memo warns law enforcement across U.S. of possible armed protests at 50 state Capitols The FBI has sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Jan. 16, and also says an armed group has threatened to travel to Washington, D.C., the same day and stage an uprising if Congress removes President Donald Trump from office, according to a senior law enforcement official. The memo includes information provided by the ATF, DEA, Defense Department, Park Police, and the U.S. Marshals, among other agencies, according to the official. Some of the information came from social media, some from open source, and some from other sources of information. The memo was first reported by ABC News. The senior law enforcement official says the FBI’s National Crisis Coordination Center distributed the update to law enforcement agencies as a summary of threat information they’ve received following last Wednesday’s deadly mob attack on the Capitol. While the memo discusses possible threats discussed by online actors for Jan. 16 through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, it doesn’t mean that law enforcement agencies expect violent mass protests or confrontations in every state. Read the story. Share this -







DC AG looking into charging Trump over Capitol riot incitement Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine said Monday that he's looking into whether he can prosecute President Donald Trump over his role in encouraging the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol last week. "Clearly the crowd was hyped up, juiced up, focused on the Capitol and rather than calm them down or at least emphasize the peaceful nature of what protests need to be, they really did encourage these folks and riled them up," Racine told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, referring specifically to Trump's comments last Wednesday to his supporters that, "you'll never take back our country with weakness." "Whether that comes to a legal complaint, I think we've got to really dig in and get all of the facts. I know I'm looking at a charge under the D.C. Code of inciting violence, and that would apply where there's a clear recognition that one's incitement could lead to foreseeable violence. We still have more investigation to do, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to work zealously and fully and let the facts lead to where they naturally go," Racine said. "The [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion says the president can't be prosecuted while the president is in office. As it turns out, the president has about nine more days of office and, of course, the investigation is going to go on much beyond those nine days. It will be another legal question as to whether the president can be prosecuted after his term of office," he continued. "I think the better weight of authority answers that question affirmatively." Share this -







Amid fears of violence at inauguration, Biden says: 'I am not afraid' President-elect Joe Biden said Monday he was “not afraid” of being sworn into office next week, amid vows from right-wing extremists to return to Washington for the inauguration. “I am not afraid to take the oath outside,” Biden told reporters during brief remarks after he received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Biden’s inauguration is slated to occur exactly two weeks after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol at Trump, causing widespread damage and leading to at least five deaths. Biden added that he wanted rioters who engaged in sedition to "be held accountable." Asked if Trump had been among those engaging in sedition, he replied, “I’ve been clear that President Trump should not be in office. Period.” Share this -







Trump enters final week as president with few allies, no Twitter and an impeachment effort President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump is scheduled to emerge publicly Tuesday in a visit to a stretch of Texas border wall, providing him what could be one of his first opportunities to speak to the American public since losing his social media megaphone. Over the weekend after the Capitol riot he incited, Trump remained silent inside a White House in tumult, exacerbated by staff leaving, with decisions regarding him and his schedule being made and then canceled. The final days of his presidency could become the most defining, as Trump is estranged from even his most devout allies in Washington and once again facing impeachment. But Trump remains defiant, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. Read the story. Share this -







Poll: Nearly three-quarters of voters say democracy under threat, majority say Trump should resign or be removed Nearly three-quarters of voters say they believe democracy is under threat and just over half say Trump should be removed or resign from office following the rioting at the Capitol last week, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday. While 74 percent of respondents said they believe democracy is under threat, another 21 percent said democracy in the U.S. is alive and well. Eighty percent of those surveyed said the pro-Trump supporters who took part in the riot were undermining democracy, while 10 percent said they were protecting it and 10 percent said that they were unsure. A majority of voters, 56 percent, said they hold Trump responsible for the rioting, while 42 percent said they do not. A slight majority (52 to 45 percent) said Trump should be removed from office, while by a wider margin (53 to 43 percent) said he should resign as president. The poll found that Trump's job approval rating has decreased by 11 percentage points to 33 percent, a substantial drop from December, while 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove of his job performance, an increase from 51 percent last month. The poll of 1,239 registered voters nationwide between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. Share this -







Parler sues Amazon Web Services Social media platform Parler filed an emergency lawsuit Monday against Amazon Web Services alleging the internet services giant violated antitrust laws by shutting down the site over concerns that it enables violent content. Parler went offline early Monday morning after Amazon Web Services, which hosts the platform, notified the company that it will be shutting down its services. “AWS decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus” and “designed to reduce competition int he microblogging services market to benefit of Twitter,” Parler said in the lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Parler accuses the web-hosting platform of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, breaching its contract and “intentional interference with prospective economic advantage” that the microblogging company expected from the rush of users to its site. It is seeking a temporary restraining order against Amazon Web Services in order to bring its service back online. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -





