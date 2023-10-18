House to take second vote on Jim Jordan for speaker Wednesday: Live updates

How a vote to elect McHenry as speaker pro tem would work

As the House passes the two-week mark without a speaker, several Republicans and some Democrats have floated the idea of electing Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as speaker pro tempore, essentially expanding his powers so that the House can continue legislative business until a permanent speaker is chosen.

While the House is in uncharted territory with a speaker ousted from office, there is precedent for electing a speaker pro tempore. On several occasions, especially in the 20th century, the House voted to elect temporary speakers during short absences of the permanent speaker.

In March 1966, Speaker John McCormack left D.C. for a few days to address the Massachusetts legislature. At his request, the House voted on a resolution that said Rep. Carl Albert “is hereby, elected Speaker pro tempore during the absence of The Speaker.” When McCormack returned, Albert’s time as speaker pro tempore ended.

A House vote to elect McHenry as speaker pro tempore might look similar to this, although it could specify that his powers extend only until a certain date. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., already has drafted a resolution that would elect McHenry as speaker pro tempore through Nov. 17 (when government funding expires) or until the House elects a new speaker.

In addition to Kelly, there are several Republicans on board with the idea of formalizing McHenry’s powers, including Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

“I think one of the options is to have a 30-day speaker,” Buck said yesterday on MSNBC. “Patrick McHenry would be the logical choice for that.”

When asked last night if he was interested in becoming speaker pro tempore, McHenry said he was committed to getting Jordan elected. “I voted for speaker designate Jordan on the House floor and It should be Jim Jordan,” he said. “I supported Steve Scalise before, I support Jim Jordan now. We need to get this done.”