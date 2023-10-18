House to take second vote on Jim Jordan for speaker Wednesday: Live updates

The latest on the House speaker vote
- The House is scheduled to take a second vote on Rep. Jim Jordan's nomination for speaker at 11 a.m. after the Ohio Republican fell short on the first round of voting Tuesday.
- Jordan was nominated last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., withdrew from the race. Jordan will likely need the support of 217 of 221 Republicans to be elected to the position, but he received only 200 votes on the first ballot.
- The House was left leaderless when a group of hardliner conservatives led by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz succeeded in ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
- Democrats are supporting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York. Jeffries has said Democrats would be open to working with interim Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.
How a vote to elect McHenry as speaker pro tem would work
As the House passes the two-week mark without a speaker, several Republicans and some Democrats have floated the idea of electing Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as speaker pro tempore, essentially expanding his powers so that the House can continue legislative business until a permanent speaker is chosen.
While the House is in uncharted territory with a speaker ousted from office, there is precedent for electing a speaker pro tempore. On several occasions, especially in the 20th century, the House voted to elect temporary speakers during short absences of the permanent speaker.
In March 1966, Speaker John McCormack left D.C. for a few days to address the Massachusetts legislature. At his request, the House voted on a resolution that said Rep. Carl Albert “is hereby, elected Speaker pro tempore during the absence of The Speaker.” When McCormack returned, Albert’s time as speaker pro tempore ended.
A House vote to elect McHenry as speaker pro tempore might look similar to this, although it could specify that his powers extend only until a certain date. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., already has drafted a resolution that would elect McHenry as speaker pro tempore through Nov. 17 (when government funding expires) or until the House elects a new speaker.
In addition to Kelly, there are several Republicans on board with the idea of formalizing McHenry’s powers, including Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.
“I think one of the options is to have a 30-day speaker,” Buck said yesterday on MSNBC. “Patrick McHenry would be the logical choice for that.”
When asked last night if he was interested in becoming speaker pro tempore, McHenry said he was committed to getting Jordan elected. “I voted for speaker designate Jordan on the House floor and It should be Jim Jordan,” he said. “I supported Steve Scalise before, I support Jim Jordan now. We need to get this done.”
GOP Rep. Dave Joyce to introduce resolution to elect Patrick McHenry as speaker pro tem
Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, plans to introduce a resolution today to elect Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as speaker pro tempore.
“After two weeks without a speaker of the House and no clear candidate with 217 votes in the Republican conference, it is time to look at other viable options," Joyce told NBC News. "By empowering Patrick McHenry as speaker pro tempore we can take care of our ally Israel until a new speaker is elected.”
Punchbowl News first reported that Joyce could move to elect McHenry as speaker pro tem, which would happen after the expected 11 a.m. vote.
Congressman's wife received anonymous texts pressuring him to vote for Jordan
Before Jordan suffered defeat yesterday, the wife of Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., received multiple anonymous messages warning him to back Jordan’s speakership bid or risk being ousted. Bacon voted for ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., yesterday, joining 19 other Republicans in voting against Jordan.
“Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is,” an anonymous sender said in a text that Bacon shared with NBC News. Bacon’s wife pushed back, writing: “He has more courage than you. You won’t put your name to your statements.”
Another text by an anonymous sender said, “Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player.” Bacon’s wife replied: “Who is this???”
In a separate text message, another anonymous sender wrote: “Talk to your husband tell him to step up and be a leader and help the Republican Party get a speaker there’s too much going on in the world for all this going on in the Republican Party you guys take five steps forward and then turn around take 20 steps backwards no wonder our party always ends up getting screwed over.”
Jordan has distanced himself from some of the hardball tactics of his allies and supporters — some of whom have engaged in a very public pressure campaign online and in conservative media against his political opponents. That pressure campaign is clearly not having the desired effect, with Jordan losing 20 Republican votes on Tuesday and poised to potentially lose still more in a second ballot today.
“Jordan is headed for defeat. He’ll fight to death likely, and we won’t let off. Their tactics angered us. They’re harassing our spouses even. Jordan hit a brick wall,” Bacon texted to NBC News.
Politico was first to report the anonymous texts to Bacon’s wife.
Jordan supporter warns of more defections
A GOP lawmaker who supports Jordan said after yesterday's vote that as many as five or six Republicans who backed him on the first ballot won't support him on the second, which means Jordan’s list of defectors could grow rather than shrink.
Here's how House Republicans voted in the first round
Twenty Republicans broke with Jordan on the first ballot, selecting former Speaker McCarthy, Scalise and others.