Live updates: Michael Cohen testimony before Congress

A "racist," a "con man," and a "cheat" — those are just a few of the accusations Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, plans to level against his old boss during his highly anticipated public appearance before Congress on Wednesday.
Cohen is set to deliver a damning account of the president's business and campaign practices just hours after Trump opened the second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. Cohen will be grilled by members of the House Oversight Committee. Republicans, including Trump, have argued Cohen is an opportunistic liar whose wordcannot be trusted.
How Republicans plan to question Cohen
Republicans will seek to make Cohen's hearing about one thing: Why the heck should this guy be trusted?
Though Republicans are in the minority on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, there are a few members who are among Trump's staunchest allies, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.
Jordan, the committee's ranking member, said in a statement last week that he would "not stand by quietly while an admitted liar comes before the Committee."
"Our Members intend to question Mr. Cohen about the crimes he pleaded guilty to, other criminal activity he participated in but refused to disclose, his international financial dealings, and a long list of other probative activities," he said.
Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress — the Senate Intelligence Committee, to be exact — about negotiations surrounding the Trump Tower Moscow project. Cohen said he did this to align with Trump's narrative about Russian business dealings.
Cohen's rocky road to testifying
Cohen's road back to Capitol Hill — he spent hours in a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday — has been marked by delays.
Here's a look back at the saga of getting a key witness in the investigations encircling Trump to testify publicly before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Jan. 8: The committee launches an investigation into Trump and his failure to report payments used to silence women, who had alleged affairs with Trump, during the 2016 campaign.
Jan. 10: Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., the chairman of the House oversight committee, announces that Cohen voluntarily agreed to testify before the committee on Feb. 7.
Jan. 12: Trump calls into Fox News' Justice with Jeanine Pirro and suggested without evidence that Cohen's father-in-law was involved in criminal activity.
Jan. 13: Cummings and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House intelligence committee, issue a joint statement condemning the president for attempting to "intimidate" Cohen not to testify.
Jan. 20: Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also suggested without evidence in a CNN appearance that Cohen's father-in-law may have ties to "organized crime.”
Jan. 23: Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis releases a statement announcing Cohen would delay his planned Feb. 7 testimony before the committee, citing “threats against his family” from Trump and his supporters. That same day, Cummings agrees to postpone and, in a joint statement with Schiff, blasts Trump and Giuliani for using "textbook mob tactics" to "intimidate" Cohen.
Feb. 20: In a statement, Cummings announces that Cohen's testimony is back on for Feb. 27 "despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing." Cummings said the scope of Cohen’s public testimony would be limited to Trump's “payoffs, financial disclosures, compliance with campaign finance laws, business practices, and other matters."
