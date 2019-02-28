Live updates: Michael Cohen testimony before Congress

A "racist," a "con man," and a "cheat" — those are just a few of the accusations Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, leveled against his old boss during his seven hours of public testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Cohen, 52, delivered a damning account of the president's business and campaign practices just hours after Trump opened the second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Democrats mostly stuck to questioning Cohen about Trump's alleged criminal conduct, while Republican members on the committee largely sought to discredit Cohen's testimony by painting him as a liar and an profit-seeking opportunist whose word was not to be trusted, in part because he's on his way to prison. Cohen is due to report to prison in early May for a three-year sentence for a series of charges he pleaded guilty to last year, including eight felony counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, as well as one count of making a false statement to Congress.

Here's a look at how the testimony unfolded.