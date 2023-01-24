Live updates: Ticketmaster Taylor Swift Senate committee hearing

Klobuchar first wrote to Ticketmaster's parent company demanding answers after presale chaos

After the chaos involving Taylor Swift's tour unfolded, Klobuchar sent a letter in November to Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, expressing concern over the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

"Reports about system failures, increasing fees, and complaints of conduct that violate the consent decree Ticketmaster is under suggest that Ticketmaster continues to abuse its market positions," wrote Klobuchar, chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Klobuchar said Ticketmaster's power in the primary ticket market "insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services."

Klobuchar asked in the letter for Live Nation Entertainment to answer a slew of questions, including "What percentage of high profile tour tickets are available to the general public compared to those allocated to pre-sales, radio stations, VIPs, and other restricted sales opportunities?"

She also asked how much the company invested in the previous 12 months in upgrading Ticketmaster's system to address demand surges.