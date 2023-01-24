Live updates: Ticketmaster Taylor Swift Senate committee hearing

What to know about Tuesday's hearing
- The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday to examine Ticketmaster's outsized role in the ticketing industry in the wake of last year's Taylor Swift concert debacle.
- Long wait times and technical issues disrupted a November presale for Swift's upcoming "The Eras" tour, leaving thousands of fans in the lurch and prompting Ticketmaster to cancel the public sale.
- In a statement last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who leads antitrust investigations for the committee, said the hearing would "examine how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike."
- The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.
Klobuchar first wrote to Ticketmaster's parent company demanding answers after presale chaos
After the chaos involving Taylor Swift's tour unfolded, Klobuchar sent a letter in November to Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, expressing concern over the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.
"Reports about system failures, increasing fees, and complaints of conduct that violate the consent decree Ticketmaster is under suggest that Ticketmaster continues to abuse its market positions," wrote Klobuchar, chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.
Klobuchar said Ticketmaster's power in the primary ticket market "insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services."
Klobuchar asked in the letter for Live Nation Entertainment to answer a slew of questions, including "What percentage of high profile tour tickets are available to the general public compared to those allocated to pre-sales, radio stations, VIPs, and other restricted sales opportunities?"
She also asked how much the company invested in the previous 12 months in upgrading Ticketmaster's system to address demand surges.
President for Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, among the hearing's witnesses
Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, who oversee the Senate Judiciary subcommittee focused on competition and antitrust, announced the list of witnesses for the hearing Monday, including the president of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company.
The witnesses are:
- Joe Berchtold, President and CFO, Live Nation Entertainment
- Jack Groetzinger, CEO, SeatGeek
- Jerry Mickelson, CEO and President, JAM Productions
- Sal Nuzzo, Senior Vice President, The James Madison Institute
- Kathleen Bradish, Vice President for Legal Advocacy, American Antitrust Institute
- Clyde Lawrence, Singer-songwriter for the band Lawrence
Taylor Swift fans sued Ticketmaster over pre-sale disaster
In December, Swift’s fans sued Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, over the November fiasco. The plaintiffs are seeking a penalty of $2,500 against Ticketmaster for every violation of Business and Professions Code, section 17200.
The lawsuit accused Ticketmaster of “intentionally and purposefully mislead ticket purchasers” by allowing “scalpers and bots” to access the presale, providing more codes than the allotted tickets and scheduling the general ticket sale “knowing they would not have the quantity necessary” to fulfill the demand.
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over pre-sale disasterDec. 5, 202203:51
In case you missed it: Ticketmaster debacle over Taylor Swift's tour leads to hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry comes after the debacle involving Ticketmaster and pop star Taylor Swift's upcoming U.S. tour that begins in March.
In mid-November, Ticketmaster opened pre-sale tickets for "The Eras Tour" to fans with registered codes. The rush to obtain tickets became a mess as fans experienced wait times that lasted for hours and a website that occasionally crashed, sending some back to the beginning of a virtual queue with thousands ahead of them.
Three days after the presale started, the ticketing giant canceled the tour's public ticket sale. Ticketmaster said that more than 3.5 million people pre-registered for the presale, which it said was "the largest registration in history." But, it said, that usually only 40% of invited fans actually wind up buying tickets during the presale. As a result, Ticketmaster said about 1.5 million people were sent codes to join the sale for all 52 show dates, including the 47 sold by Ticketmaster.
"The remaining 2 million Verified Fans were placed on a waiting list on the small chance that tickets might still be available after those who received codes had shopped," Ticketmaster said at the time.