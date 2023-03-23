TikTok live updates: CEO faces Congress as the U.S. considers banning the app

“I use TikTok to share a love of my family and our journey through foster care and adoption, and through that I’ve been able to create a community of people from all over the world,” TikTok creator Jason Linton, known as @dadlifejason, said while addressing the crowd. “I’m asking our politicians: Don’t take away the community that we’ve built.”

The TikTokers — who have a collective following of over 60 million people — joined Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. , Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., for a rally to discuss their opposition to a potential ban.

A group of about 30 content creators gathered outside the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, holding signs that echoed their plea to lawmakers: “Keep TikTok.”

Cotton introduced one of the bills to ban the Chinese-owned social media platform in the U.S., saying that it collects private information of American users "and provides the Chinese Communist Party with access to that information."

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said nothing TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew says during his congressional hearing "will change the fact that American data is at risk."

"The conversation about potential privacy and national security concerns with TikTok should serve as a reminder that most social media apps are unacceptably invasive-by-design, treat users as raw materials for data surveillance, and fall short on transparency about their data sharing practices," Deibert added.

The lab published research in 2021 that found TikTok collected data like many other apps, but could not tell what the company did with that data.

"I've called them out on this in the past, and it's unfortunate that I have to do it again," Citizen Lab Director Ron Deibert wrote.

The head of the Citizen Lab, an academic research project at the University of Toronto, said Wednesday night that he is "disappointed" that TikTok executives continue to cite its work as a defense of the app's data practices.

TikTok ban would be ‘a slap in the face’ to young voters, activists warn

In the nation’s capital, the debate over banning TikTok has largely focused on whether the app’s Chinese parent company poses a security threat to Americans.

But behind closed doors, Democrats are also being forced to weigh whether blocking the popular video platform could come with heavy political costs.

In 2020, Aidan Kohn-Murphy used TikTok to rally support for Joe Biden. Now, he’s trying to use the platform to stop Biden from killing it.

“I’m not defending TikTok as a company, I’m defending my entire generation,” said the 19-year-old Harvard freshman who, as a high schooler during the 2020 campaign founded a group called TikTok for Biden. It has since changed its name to Gen Z for Change, formally incorporated as a political nonprofit group, and says it now includes 500 creators with a combined 500 million followers on multiple platforms.

“If they went ahead with banning TikTok, it would feel like a slap in the face to a lot of young Americans,” he added. “Democrats don’t understand the political consequences this would have.”