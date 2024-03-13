TikTok ban live updates: Watch the House vote on a bill with bipartisan support

What to know about the House TikTok ban
- The House is scheduled to vote today on a bipartisan bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. It is expected to pass, though, for procedural reasons, the bill needs two-thirds approval rather than a simple majority.
- The bill's future in the Senate is less clear, as many lawmakers have said they are still evaluating it. President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill.
- Former President Donald Trump had initially supported banning TikTok but reversed support in recent days.
- The bill has faced strong pushback from influencers and other content creators who have said the ban would destroy their businesses. Some lawmakers have raised concerns that banning an app that is popular with young people in an election year could create political problems.
Sens. Warner, Rubio cheer passage of House bill
The heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee applauded the House's passage of the passage of the bill, saying they looked forward to getting the legislation through their chamber.
"We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok — a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said in a joint statement.
"We were encouraged by today’s strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law," the lawmakers added.
Warner is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Rubio is its vice chairman.
Some no voters say Congress should pass a real data privacy law instead
Several representatives voting no have noted that the U.S. has no modern, comprehensive data privacy law, which could render moot concerns that Bytedance’s Chinese ownership means Americans’ data goes to that country’s intelligence services.
Such a law has long been a top priority for privacy advocates who say that while TikTok does hoover up basic information about American users, it’s no different from most apps in that sense.
Asked if he was concerned about the app’s connection to China, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said, “I am concerned in terms of the data that American data should not be going to in those years and that’s why we need an internet bill of privacy bill to protect Americans data so that it does not go to the Communist Party in any way that would be the least restrictive way of doing it.”
Khanna, who represents parts of Silicon Valley, voted no on the bill and said he said he also worried it would hurt creators and could also be a First Amendment violation.
No. 2 House Democrat votes against the bill
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., who serves as the House minority whip, voted against the bill. It's notable because Jeffries, the top Democrat, supported it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene comes out against the TikTok bill
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., voiced her opposition to the TikTok bill in remarks on the floor, noting that her Twitter account was previously suspended in 2022 for repeatedly violating the platform’s Covid misinformation policy.
“This came on the heels of our own United States government working with big tech and working with social media companies to censor and ban Americans free speech,” Greene said, referring to the suspension of her Twitter account in 2022.
Greene then argued that she believes the TikTok bill can “cause future problems” and likened a ban to “opening Pandora’s box.”
“What’s to stop Congress or the United States government in the future from forcing the sale of another social media company claiming that it's protecting Americans data from foreign adversaries?” she said.
While speaking to reporters on the steps of the Capitol, Greene denied that Trump’s recent opposition to the TikTok bill played a role in her decision to vote against it.
“I haven’t spoken to Donald Trump about the bill, these were my own conclusions. And I made the vote based on my own conclusions,” she said. “And by reading the bill myself, you know, he has his opinion on the bill and he can voice it. So it doesn’t mean that we’re all robots. We make our own decisions, and mine was the vote no on this bill.”
TikTok ban bill passes in the House
The House passed the bill in a 352-65 vote, with one member voting present. The measure now heads to the Senate.
Pelosi claims bill is 'an attempt to make TikTok better'
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaking on the House floor, claimed that the bill is "not an attempt to ban TikTok."
"It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe — a winner, a winner," Pelosi said, tapping a lectern for emphasis and slicing the air with her hand.
The vote isn't over, but the bill is on track to pass
Top House Intelligence Dem votes against ban
Rep. Jim Hines, D-Conn., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, voted against the bill. In a statement he said that in his role, "I have more insight than most into the online threats posed by our adversaries," but unlike them the United States does not "shut down newspapers, broadcast stations, and social media platforms."
Strange bedfellows voting similarly on the bill
Members in each party are divided over the bill. For example, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., in opposing the measure.
Massie warns bill will have 'bad consequences'
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said during debate on the House floor that the legislation doesn't address the "root problems" concerning the potential invasion of Americans' privacy and said the proposal by lawmakers is not the right solution.
"In this case, their cure is worse than the diseases," he said.
Massie said Facebook will be the entity that benefits the most from this bill, opining that the company's stocks will increase. He said the legislation would be improved by a provision that sunsets the policy.
Massie also expressed concern that the ban will "be abused."
"This sounds like when American companies try to do business in Third World countries and a dictator says, well, you can do business here, you’ve just got to give me your company," he said.
Massie noted members of Congress are sitting in the House with Chinese-made phones, suits and cars they drove to work, suggesting it's hypocritical to vote in favor of the bill, and urged his colleagues to oppose the measure.
Here's where TikTok has been banned worldwide
Nepal banned TikTok last year, calling it a threat to "social harmony."
India has banned TikTok, along with other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns.
Pakistan has banned and unbanned TikTok several times. It is currently legal.
Kyrgyzstan banned it last year, saying it harms child development.
Iran's and Russia's internet censorship laws render TikTok inaccessible to citizens.
Many other countries, including all member states of the European Union and the United States, ban TikTok on government devices.
New Jersey congresswoman offers a Cold War analogy
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" today that the House bill that could ban TikTok is an effort to "protect our national security" and "a means of saying that a foreign adversary should not be able to control the media." (TikTok is owned by the China-based company ByteDance.)
Sherrill, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, then offered a historical analogy: "It really would be as if, during the Cold War, we allowed Russia to have ownership of ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal."
The House has begun voting on the TikTok ban
The House has begun voting on a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. unless the company ends its ties with China, which TikTok has said it will not do.
TikTok creators are urging users to help #KeepTikTok
Thousands of TikTok users, many of whom say they’ve built entire livelihoods and communities on the app, are responding to the company’s plea to #KeepTikTok by urging against its potential ban.
The platform of more than 1 billion monthly active users is facing a bill that would force ByteDance, its China-based parent company, to divest TikTok or risk its ban from U.S. app stores.
Biden campaign posts on TikTok roughly an hour before vote set to begin
Biden has said he would sign a bill banning TikTok if it gets through both chambers of Congress. But in the meantime, Biden's presidential campaign continues to upload video clips and memes to the social media platform.
The campaign posted on TikTok roughly an hour before the House vote was set to begin. The post features a series of screenshots related to special counsel Robert Hur's investigation of the president, set to the Taylor Swift song "All Too Well."
"So... Ban Tiktok, but use it in the mean time to campaign? 💀 Pick a side," one TikTok user wrote in a comment on the post.
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he will vote yes
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., officially came out in support of the bill on Wednesday ahead of the vote.
"The legislation before the Congress does not ban TikTok," he said. "It is designed to address legitimate national security and privacy concerns related to the Chinese Communist Party’s engagement with a frequently used social media platform."
He added, "The principled objections raised by several members of Congress to the bill are real and should not be dismissed. However, after careful consideration, I plan to vote yes on the legislation for the substantive reasons set forth above."
Trump’s newfound opposition to a TikTok ban isn’t swaying Republicans
Trump reversed course and now opposes a ban on social media giant TikTok. But his new stance — and a full-court press from TikTok and its millions of users — isn’t swaying his fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill.
House GOP leaders are charging ahead with a vote Wednesday on legislation that would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless its parent company, China-based ByteDance, agrees to divest the popular video-based video app.
And even some of Trump’s conservative allies in Congress said they have no problem calling out their party’s presumptive nominee for president over his newfound position on TikTok.
“Well, he’s wrong. And by the way, he had his own executive orders and his own actions he was doing, and now … he’s suddenly flipped around on that,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus. “I mean, it’s not the first or last time that I’ll disagree with the former president. The TikTok issue is pretty straightforward.”
Trump says TikTok is a national security threat, but Facebook is ‘enemy of the people’
Former President Donald Trump said he believes that TikTok is a national security threat but that he couldn’t support Congress’ banning the popular app because doing so would boost support for Facebook, which is the “enemy of the people.”
Asked Monday morning whether he believes TikTok is a national security threat in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump said, “I do believe that.”
“I do believe it, and we have to very much admit we are protecting American people’s privacy and data rights,” he said.
Trump had initially supported efforts to ban the app in the U.S., but he recently reversed his support. Pressed about why he flipped, Trump said he could have banned TikTok during his presidency but left it up to Congress to do so.
“But as you know, I was at the point where I could have gotten it done if I wanted to. I should have said, you guys decide, you make that decision, because there are a lot of people who talk that love it,” he said. “There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of users.”
Trump then argued that banning TikTok would lead to the growth of Facebook, which he slammed as an “enemy of the people.”
“There’s a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok. But the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people along with a lot of the media,” he said.
House to take up TikTok ban bill shortly
The House is poised to pass legislation Wednesday that could ban TikTok in the U.S. as Republicans and Democrats alike sound the alarm that the popular video-sharing app is a national security threat.
TikTok, owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, is mounting an aggressive lobbying campaign to kill the legislation, arguing that it would violate the First Amendment rights of its 170 million U.S. users and harm thousands of small businesses that rely on it.