TikTok ban live updates: Watch the House vote on a bill with bipartisan support

The heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee applauded the House's passage of the passage of the bill, saying they looked forward to getting the legislation through their chamber.

"We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok — a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said in a joint statement.

"We were encouraged by today’s strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law," the lawmakers added.

Warner is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Rubio is its vice chairman.