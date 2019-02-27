Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 26, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 27, 2019, 2:42 PM GMT By NBC News

A "racist," a "con man," and a "cheat" — those are just a few of the accusations Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, plans to level against his old boss during his highly anticipated public appearance before Congress on Wednesday.

Cohen is set to deliver a damning account of the president's business and campaign practices just hours after Trump opened the second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. Cohen will be grilled by members of the House Oversight Committee. Republicans, including Trump, have argued Cohen is an opportunistic liar whose word cannot be trusted.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET. NBC News will stream the session live, and you can follow the latest updates, news and analysis in real time below.

