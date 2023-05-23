Loudermilk seeks Jan. 6 records from police and National Archives in GOP-led investigation

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., has requested records from the Metropolitan Police Department and the National Archives related to the Jan. 6 riot, according to copies of letters he sent to both agencies last week.

In letters to MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III and U.S. archivist Colleen Shogan, first reported by Politico, Loudermilk requested documents about the attack on the Capitol and the former Democratic-controlled House Jan. 6 committee that investigated the riot before it was dissolved in January.

In a May 16 letter to Contee, Loudermilk, who oversees the House Administration Committee’s subpanel on oversight, requested a list identifying all officers on duty on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as after-action and after-incident reports from the attack.

The requests, Loudermilk said, are part of the GOP-led subcommittee's effort to evaluate and prevent future security failures and fit into a review of how the former House Jan. 6 committee conducted its investigation.

He is also seeking a series of video and audio recordings, including recordings of radio communications, MPD electronic surveillance unit video recordings, body-camera footage from officers who were at the Ellipse or stationed at or near Capitol Grounds on Jan. 6.

The Metropolitan Police, which was asked to produce the records by May 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate May 18 letter to Shogan, who leads the National Archives, Loudermilk requested inventory on materials that the agency had acquired that were produced by the former House Jan. 6 panel or supplied to the panel from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and others.

"I am concerned that we do not possess all documents and records related to January 6th that could assist in our oversight efforts," Loudermilk wrote, requesting that the materials be turned over by May 31.

National Archives and a spokesperson for Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who led the former House Jan. 6 committee, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Many Republicans have criticized the findings of the former House Jan. 6 committee, which also released surveillance footage that showed Loudermilk giving a tour of the Capitol on Jan. 5.

Loudermilk has strenuously denied that the group he led was scouting the complex ahead of the riot.

In March, he said in a sharply worded statement that he had concluded the former committee's work “isn’t credible, and they owe every individual whose reputation they attempted to smear an apology.”