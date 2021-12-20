Manchin privately raised concerns that parents would use child tax credit checks on drugs

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had privately raised concerns in recent months that parents would use their Child Tax Credit payments — a key piece of the Build Back Better legislation — to buy drugs, three sources familiar with the comments said.

Manchin relayed these concerns in private conversations to his fellow Democratic senators, the sources said.

HuffPost was first to remark on Manchin's remaks.

Manchin said Sunday that he could not vote for the sweeping safety nat and climate change package, puncturing hopes for its passage. He defended his decision in a radio interview on Monday, saying he was “wit’s end” in negotiations with the White House. He didn’t specify exactly what the final straw was.

The West Virginia senator had previously said he would support separate legislation to extend child tax credit payments, but such a bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, which Democrats control only by a slim margin.

“Senator Manchin has made clear he supports the child tax credit and believes the money should be targeted to those who need it most," a spokeswoman for Manchin said Monday. "He has also expressed support for a paid leave program that has a dedicated, sustainable funding mechanism.”

The American Rescue Plan, enacted in March, expanded the existing child tax credit by $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year. The first half was delivered in monthly payments, from July to December, of $300 for children younger than 6 years old and $250 for those aged 6 to 17. The second half will be delivered when families file 2021 tax returns next year.

Since the first payments were distributed in July, the administration has delivered nearly $93 billion to families, according to the Treasury Department. When the administration sent out the final checks of 2021 last week, they were distributed to about 61 eligible children as part of the sixth monthly payment.

Studies have found that the expanded tax credits have lifted millions of children out of poverty and that parents have used the checks for essential items. The Treasury Department, for example, said that data shows parents have spent the money on things like food, clothes and school-related expenses.