Many Americans may have to wait months for coronavirus relief checks

The first Americans to get relief payments from the government won't see checks til mid-April and many will have to wait longer.
U.S Treasury Facility Prints Social Security Checks
U.S. Treasury checks are piled at the U.S. Treasury printing facility on July 18, 2011 in Philadelphia.William Thomas Cain / Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Kasie Hunt and Alex Moe

The first Americans to get relief payments from the government under the coronavirus legislation signed into law last month won’t see the money until at least the week of April 13, according to new estimates from the Trump administration provided to House Democrats and outlined in a memo circulated this week by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Many people who don’t have direct deposit information on file with the IRS might have to wait months to get the money.

The memo, obtained by NBC News, says that Americans who have their direct deposit information on file will receive their payments in mid-April, "likely" the week of April 13. The document estimates that about 60 million Americans will receive checks at that point.

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

March 27, 202001:56

About three weeks after those deposits go out, the IRS will start issuing paper checks, likely the week of May 4, according to the memo. The office that issues paper checks can process about 5 million checks per week, so it could take 20 weeks – nearly 5 months – to get them all out.

The office will process paper checks for the lowest-income Americans first.

The memo also notes that people on Social Security won’t have to do anything to receive their payments – the rebate will be sent to them just as their Social Security checks are.

Kasie Hunt

Kasie Hunt, the host of MSNBC's "Kasie DC," is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News.

Alex Moe

Alex Moe is a Capitol Hill producer for NBC News covering the House of Representatives. 