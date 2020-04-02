Many Americans may have to wait months for coronavirus relief checks

The first Americans to get relief payments from the government under the coronavirus legislation signed into law last month won't see the money until at least the week of April 13, according to new estimates from the Trump administration provided to House Democrats.
Many people who don't have direct deposit information on file with the IRS might have to wait months to get the money.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
A memo circulated this week by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, obtained by NBC News, says Americans who have direct deposit information on file will get their payments in mid-April, "likely" the week of April 13. The document estimates that 60 million Americans will get checks at that point.
Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief packageMarch 27, 202001:56
About three weeks after those deposits go out, the IRS will start issuing paper checks, most likely the week of May 4, according to the memo. The office that issues paper checks can process about 5 million a week, so it could take 20 weeks — nearly five months — to get them all out.
The office will process paper checks for the lowest-income Americans first.
The memo also says people on Social Security won't have to do anything to get their payments — the rebate will be sent to them just as their Social Security checks are.