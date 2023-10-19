WASHINGTON — A Republican congresswoman who initially supported Rep. Jim Jordan as House speaker before backing another GOP lawmaker said she received death threats and threatening phone calls after casting her vote on Wednesday.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, revealed the death threats in a statement just hours after Jordan failed to secure enough votes in the second round of balloting for House speaker.

"Since my vote...I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls. The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully," Miller-Meeks said in a statement that was also posted on X.

"One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," she added. "Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech."

Jordan has come under criticism for the aggressive tactics of his supporters in their efforts to get him elected speaker.

Shortly after Miller-Meeks' post, Jordan tweeted: “No American should accost another for their beliefs. We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together. Stop. It’s abhorrent.”

A representative with U.S. Capitol Police could not be reached for comment Wednesday night. Miller-Meeks did not specify which law enforcement agencies, if any, were notified about the threats against her.

A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks was also not immediately reached Wednesday night for additional comment.

Miller-Meeks on Wednesday voted for Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, a day after she voted for Jordan. She said Granger "has demonstrated great leadership this year by bringing forth, and passing, fiscally responsible, single-subject appropriations bills and is a staunch conservative."

Jordan is the only candidate in the race for House speaker, but he’s failed to win over enough support from rank-and-file Republicans to get elected in a formal floor vote. The Ohio Republican, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, announced his intentions to seek the speaker's gavel after the House ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the top post this month.

Earlier candidate Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., failed to garner enough backing, leaving Jordan as the lone contender for speaker.

He will likely need the support of 217 of the 221 House Republicans to be elected. Jordan received 200 votes on Tuesday and 199 on Wednesday. Another House vote is possible on Thursday.

Ali Vitali and Rebecca Kaplan reported from Washington. Antonio Planas reported from New York.