Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with four more fines for refusing to wear a mask

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was hit with four more fines Monday for refusing to comply with House rules about masks.

The House Ethics Committee issued a notice saying Greene will have to pay penalties for four separate incidents over the span of three days in late September. Greene did not appeal the fines for any of the incidents.

Greene, an outspoken opponent of masks and Covid-19 vaccination mandates, had already been fined three other times for refusing to comply. The fine is $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for each subsequent violation. With these new violations, Greene has now racked up over $15,000 in financial penalties over her anti-mask stance.

The Georgia lawmaker defended her decision in a statement to NBC News, saying, "I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone."

Greene was first fined in May as part of a group of House Republicans who refused to wear masks despite House rules and guidance from the House physician.

Greene wasn't the only Georgia Republican hit with multiple mask fines Monday. Rep. Andrew Clyde was hit with three fines for refusing to wear a mask on the same late September dates as Greene. Clyde, who was fined along with Greene last week as well, also did not appeal the penalties.

A representative for Clyde did not immediately respond to a request for comment.