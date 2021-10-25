Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken opponent of masking and coronavirus vaccine mandates, was fined Monday for a third time over her refusal to comply with House rules on facial coverings.

The House Ethics Committee published a notice saying the Georgia Republican will need to pay a financial penalty for a Sept. 21 incident in which she did not wear a mask on the House floor. The fine costs $500 for a first-time offense and $2,500 for each subsequent violation.

Greene, who in June apologized for comparing mask rules to the Holocaust, did not appeal the fine.

In May, Greene was first fined as part of a group of House Republicans who refused to wear masks, and again for a Sept. 8 incident in the House.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., recently complained about her lack of a mask while she was attending a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland last week.

Greene was defiant in a statement to NBC News on Monday, saying, "I’m taking a stand on the House floor because I don’t want the people to stand alone."

The Ethics Committee also announced that Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., had been fined for breaking the same rule. He did not appeal.

Clyde's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Rust, the Ethics Committee's staff director, declined to comment on the actions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implemented the mask mandate on the advice of the House physician last year. The mandate was lifted in June, but restored in late July with the spread of the Delta variant.