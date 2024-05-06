Marjorie Taylor Greene to meet with Speaker Johnson as she threatens vote to oust him

WASHINGTON — Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday afternoon ahead of her push this week to force a vote to depose the speaker over his decision to pass billions of dollars in Ukraine aid.

The meeting, which was requested by Greene, will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET, said two GOP sources familiar with the plans.

At a news conference last week, Greene vowed to file a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair this week — a move that would effectively force every House member to take a position on Johnson’s future.

It would mark the second time during the past year that a Republican has moved to force a vote to remove the speaker of his or her own party; in October, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., forced a successful vote to overthrow then-speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., paving the way for Johnson, R-La., to succeed him.

Johnson and his allies are expected to defeat Greene’s efforts given that Democratic leaders said last week many of their rank-and-file members will back a motion to “table” or kill her vacate motion.