Marjorie Taylor Greene to meet with Speaker Johnson as she threatens vote to oust him

Democrats said last week they would provide the votes to kill Greene's motion to remove Mike Johnson, R-La., as speaker of the House.
Marjorie Taylor Greene points to a photo of Mike Johnson holding a gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announcing at a press conference in Washington last week plans to move forward with a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Matt McClain / The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Scott Wong

WASHINGTON — Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday afternoon ahead of her push this week to force a vote to depose the speaker over his decision to pass billions of dollars in Ukraine aid.

The meeting, which was requested by Greene, will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET, said two GOP sources familiar with the plans.

At a news conference last week, Greene vowed to file a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair this week — a move that would effectively force every House member to take a position on Johnson’s future.

It would mark the second time during the past year that a Republican has moved to force a vote to remove the speaker of his or her own party; in October, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., forced a successful vote to overthrow then-speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., paving the way for Johnson, R-La., to succeed him.

Johnson and his allies are expected to defeat Greene’s efforts given that Democratic leaders said last week many of their rank-and-file members will back a motion to “table” or kill her vacate motion.

Scott Wong

Scott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

Ali Vitali contributed.