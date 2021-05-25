Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes comparison of Covid rules to Holocaust despite outrage

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday doubled down on her comparison of Covid-19-related rules to the Holocaust despite a barrage of condemnation from officials across the political spectrum.

Greene, who previously suggested that California wildfires were ignited by Jewish space lasers, tweeted Tuesday morning an article about the grocery store chain Food City allowing vaccinated employees to go maskless inside while wearing vaccination logos on their name badges.

Greene compared the logos to the yellow Stars of David, marked with “Jude,” the German word for Jew, that the Nazis required European Jews to wear on their clothing in public.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted, adding, “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

The Jewish badges mandated by the Nazis were “a key element of their larger plan to persecute and eventually to annihilate the Jewish population of Europe,” according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. “They used the badge not only to stigmatize and humiliate Jews but also to segregate them, to watch and control their movements, and to prepare for deportation."

Greene provided no evidence to support her claim that vaccine passports and mask mandates lead to discrimination against people who are unvaccinated. Her claim that Covid-19 is 99 percent survivable also gives the impression that the disease is not that lethal. More than 594,000 people in the U.S. have died of Covid-19, according to NBC News' tracker.

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday, Greene wrote, "Pretty soon it will be.. 'We only hire vaccinated people, show your vax papers.' 'We only admit vaccinated students, show your vax papers.' 'These bathrooms are only for vaccinated people, show your vax papers.' Then.. ...scan your bar code or swipe your chip on your arm."

After the ensuing criticism online over her posts, Greene then tweeted that she wasn't comparing Covid rules "to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years. Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me."

Last week, Greene compared the ongoing requirement to wear a mask on the floor of the House of Representatives to the Holocaust.

"This woman is mentally ill," Greene said about Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview on the podcast "The Water Cooler With David Brody.” "You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Democrats and a few anti-Trump Republicans denounced her comments, including Reps. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Cheney called the comparison “evil lunacy” and Kinzinger said her remarks amounted to “absolute sickness.”

Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, have not issued a public response to Greene's comments.