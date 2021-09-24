Marjorie Taylor Greene starts screaming match with Democrats over abortion rights bill

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., instigated a shouting match with a group of House Democrats who were holding an event outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“You should all be ashamed,” Greene yelled at the crowd of Democrats standing on the House steps, according to a video posted on Twitter by Insider reporter Bryan Metzger. The Democratic lawmakers had been touting President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

“Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It’s called murder,” Greene shouted as she turned toward a smaller group of Democratic lawmakers descending the steps. “Hey, how about the border down there? Lack of civility, how about lack of laws?”

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., started yelling at Greene, “You should practice the basic thing you’re taught at church — respect your neighbors!”

“Taught in church? Are you kidding me?” Greene responded. “Try being a Christian and supporting life.”

“You try being a Christian,” Dingell was heard saying in response. Greene then told her, “Watch your step lady, you’re going to fall down. Control yourself.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shouts at House Democratic Women's Caucus members at the Capitol on Friday. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

The reporter also tweeted another video showing Greene trying to pick a fight with Dingell and several other House Democrats at the top of the steps, which led to them walking back inside the Capitol.

Greene was also seen yelling at the larger group of House Democrats further down the steps as they were holding their event, telling them to “stand with them” and “stand with mothers” instead of “killing babies up until birth.”

The outburst by the Republican lawmaker, who is known for making inflammatory remarks, came after the House passed legislation that would codify abortion rights protections amid threats to Roe v. Wade.