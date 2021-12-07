Mark Meadows says he is no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot.

In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.

"In addition, we found that in spite of our cooperation and sharing documents with them they had issued unbeknownst to us, and not without even a courtesy call, issued a subpoena to a third party carrier trying to get information," said Meadows. "And so at this point, we, we feel like it's best that we just continue to honor the executive privilege and it looks like the courts are going to have to weigh in on this."

The letter was first obtained by CNN.

Meadows denied that anyone in the West Wing had advanced knowledge of a security breach at the U.S. Capitol.

"Hopefully in the end they will see that I've tried to cooperate, but they failed to meet us halfway," he said.

The committee said last week Meadows had begun cooperating with the investigation after he previously failed to show up to answer questions under oath earlier this month. The committee had been considering whether to pursue criminal contempt of Congress charges against him.