McCain Comes Out Against GOP Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain announced on Friday that he'll vote against the Graham-Cassidy Republican health care bill, putting the future of the legislation in peril.

McCain complained about the process, criticizing the lack of debate and committee time for legislation that would remake the country's health care system.

"As I have repeatedly stressed, health care reform legislation ought to be the product of regular order in the Senate," he said in a statement.

"Committees of jurisdiction should mark up legislation with input from all committee members, and send their bill to the floor for debate and amendment," McCain added. "That is the only way we might achieve bipartisan consensus on lasting reform, without which a policy that affects one-fifth of our economy and every single American family will be subject to reversal with every change of administration and congressional majority."

He added, "I would consider supporting legislation similar to that offered by my friends Senators Graham and Cassidy were it the product of extensive hearings, debate and amendment. But that has not been the case. Instead, the specter of September 30th budget reconciliation deadline has hung over this entire process."

McCain was one of three votes that helped to sink the Republican effort in late July. He criticized the closed-door process then, too.

Republicans can only afford to lose on more Republican vote. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are undecided.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has set a vote on the bill for next week.