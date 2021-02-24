McCarthy, Cheney clash over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., clashed Wednesday after they were asked whether former President Donald Trump should speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.

At a GOP leadership press conference, McCarthy told reporters, "Yes he should."

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on Sunday at the Orlando, Florida event.

Cheney, who voted in January to impeach Trump over his role inciting the assault on the Capitol, said that decision isn’t up to her, but made clear she doesn’t want him leading their party.

"That's up to CPAC. I’ve been clear on my views about President Trump,” Cheney said. “I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."

McCarthy then abruptly ended the press conference by saying, “On that high note, thank you very much.”

Cheney came under fire from her own party after her impeachment vote. Her state party censured her, though she easily won a vote of confidence to remain chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

McCarthy is a longtime ally of Trump’s, though NBC News recently reported that they got into an expletive-laden argument on a phone call as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was still unfolding, three sources briefed on the matter said. McCarthy, however, visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago several days after the former president left office last month.

The split between the two GOP leaders reflects a broader gap over Trump's role in the party, especially amid rumors of a 2024 run. The Republican base is largely supportive of the former president but some GOP officials have already said they wouldn't back a future bid for re-election.