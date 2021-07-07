McCarthy expected to appoint Republicans to Jan. 6 select committee

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has spoken to multiple Republican members of his conference about serving on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, multiple congressional sources told NBC News.

The discussions signal that McCarthy doesn’t plan to boycott the committee, as was initially unclear. He is ultimately expected to make appointments to the five unfilled committee seats, the sources said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has the final say over which lawmakers McCarthy can appoint to the panel.

Some GOP members, like Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, have publicly volunteered to serve on the committee. Meanwhile, others who have spoken to McCarthy view serving on the committee, whose work could drag well into the 2022 election cycle, less enthusiastically.

"Ranking member Davis has told McCarthy that he would like to be part of the select committee," a spokesman for Davis told NBC News. "His work to reform Capitol Police and more importantly, the Capitol Police Board, which makes the majority of security decisions for Capitol Hill, is especially important to ensure we don’t see the security failures we saw on 1/6 ever again."

Pelosi's office has not yet been consulted by McCarthy about his potential appointees, according to a spokesman. The speaker's office also declined to say whether there were any selections McCarthy might make that would be rejected outright.

There has been widespread speculation that high-profile Trump allies like Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Elise Stefanik of New York, Jim Banks of Indiana or Mike Johnson of Louisiana could be asked to serve on the committee. None of those members has responded to request for comment from NBC News. McCarthy's office declined to comment.

Pelosi announced her appointees last week, including one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who also is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, the select committee’s other members include Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and Elaine Luria of Virginia.

McCarthy refused to answer questions last week about whether he planned to appoint any of his members to the committee, and if he did, which lawmakers he was considering.

Before Pelosi announced her appointees, McCarthy was said to have delivered a stark warning to Republicans during a closed-door meeting with freshman House Republicans, threatening to strip members of their existing committee assignments if they accepted an appointment from Pelosi. The minority leader later said publicly that he was “not making any threats about committee assignments.”

The discussions among McCarthy and GOP members about serving on the committee come a day after the six-month anniversary of the riot involving hundreds of Trump supporters, many of whom stormed the Capitol in an effort to interrupt the counting of the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden’s victory.