McCarthy opposes bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday voiced opposition to legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a lengthy statement a day before the House is set to vote on the measure, McCarthy said that Democrats didn’t negotiate fairly with Republicans and argued that multiple investigations into the riot already exist.

The legislation is the product of a compromise announced Friday by the top Democrat and Republican of the House Homeland Security Committee, Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and John Katko, R-N.Y., who reached a deal on the guidelines for the panel to model it after the 9/11 Commission.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said.

The Republican leader said that bipartisan investigations are ongoing by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Senate Rules and Administration Committee and the Architect of the Capitol’s office, which has been allocated $10 million to conduct a full review.

McCarthy has argued any commission should have a broader scope than just the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, pushing for including other instances of violence. He argued the the bill “ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” referring to the man who rammed his car into a Capitol security barricade and tried to attack officers with a knife.

Under the bill, the commission would include five members, including a chair, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and another five, including a vice chair, appointed by McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Commissioners would need to have “significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence, and cybersecurity,” and current government officers or employees are prohibited from appointment, the announcement said.

The commission will also have the authority to issue subpoenas to secure information to carry out its investigation, but that will require agreement between the chair and the vice chair or a vote by a majority of commission members.

Assuming the legislation passes the Democratic-controlled House, the Senate would require bipartisan agreement to overcome the filibuster.