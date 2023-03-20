McCarthy says Americans should not protest if Trump is indicted

ORLANDO, Florida — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged calm Sunday and said Americans should not protest if former President Donald Trump is indicted and arrested in a hush-money investigation in New York, contradicting Trump, who called on his supporters Saturday to “Protest, take our nation back!”

“I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in response to a question from NBC News during House Republicans’ retreat in Orlando.

He said later: “Nobody should harm one another.”

But during the same news conference, McCarthy gave a full-throated defense of Trump, dismissing New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated and saying he’s uninterested in cracking down on rising crime in New York City.

“Lawyer after lawyer will tell you this is the weakest case out there, trying to make a misdemeanor a felony,” said McCarthy, flanked by members of his leadership team in an outdoor courtyard at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

“The last thing we want … is somebody putting their thumb on the scale [of justice] simply because they don’t agree with somebody else’s political view,” McCarthy added. “That is what’s wrong, and that’s what infuriates people. And this will not hold up in court if this is what he wants to do.”

Trump said Saturday on his social media platform Truth Social, that “illegal leaks” from Bragg to the media suggest that he, “the far & away leading candidate” for president, will be arrested Tuesday, and he called for his supporters to protest.

Bragg has been investigating allegations that Trump made a hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during his victorious 2016 presidential campaign. Multiple sources said last week that law enforcement agencies in New York were preparing for a possible Trump indictment as soon as this week.