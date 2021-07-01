Pelosi names Republican Liz Cheney to Jan. 6 panel, says Rep. Bennie Thompson will chair

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced her appointed members of the newly-created select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will be one of them.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who serves as the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will chair the select committee on Jan. 6.

The other members, in addition to Cheney, include Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Elaine Luria, D-Va.

Pelosi introduced her appointments at her weekly press conference and said the forming of the panel is part of their next step on the Jan. 6 riot, which “has always been to seek and to find the truth.”

“We want to do so in the most patriotic, non-partisan way,” Pelosi said.

The speaker’s decision to choose Cheney is notable as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip members of their committee assignments if they accept an appointment from Pelosi to the select committee, according to three sources.

McCarthy is said to have delivered a stark warning to Republicans during a closed-door meeting with freshman House Republicans on Wednesday. The threat was first reported by Punchbowl News. No freshmen voted to create the committee.

The House voted 222 to 190 on Wednesday to establish the committee, with two Republicans, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Cheney, joining all present Democrats in support.

The select committee will have 13 House members, with five being chosen by Pelosi in consultation with McCarthy, and will have the power to subpoena witnesses and documents.

This year, legislation that would have established a bipartisan panel to examine the attack failed a key procedural hurdle after 54 senators voted in favor, falling short of the 60 votes needed.