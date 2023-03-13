WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was "discharged from the hospital today," his communications director, David Popp, said in a statement Monday.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Popp said. "Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated."

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized Wednesday after falling at a private dinner and received treatment for a concussion, his office said. By Friday, a political adviser, who visited him in the hospital, said he was "doing well" and "eager" to leave.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said Monday.

A McConnell aide told NBC News that the senator is not expected to return to the Capitol this week, saying it is “very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay,” and that it “ranges anywhere from a week to two weeks.”