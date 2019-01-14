Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Rep. Steve King on Monday in a blistering statement calling the Iowa congressman's recent comments about white nationalism "unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position."

“If he doesn’t understand why ‘white supremacy’ is offensive, he should find another line of work,” McConnell, R-Ky., said.

McConnell’s comments about King, R-Iowa, were among the most forceful issued to date by a top congressional Republican.

“There is no place in the Republican Party, the Congress or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind. I have no tolerance for such positions and those who espouse these views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms,” McConnell said. “I commend Sens. Grassley, Ernst, Scott and others for their leading voices in the Senate, and Leader McCarthy for his strong stand on this matter in the House.”

McConnell’s comments came as two House Democrats introduced or were preparing separate resolutions Monday censuring King for his comments in a recent interview with The New York Times: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" he asked. "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “action will be taken” against King and that Republicans will review whether King can keep his committee assignments. King met privately Monday afternoon with McCarthy for an hour, but did not answer any questions from reporters afterward.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told reporters Monday afternoon that he planned to introduce a resolution of disapproval as a way to reprimand King, a day before what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday. Clyburn said it’s like the “tale of two Kings” and he will be “calling on the House to break their silence.”

Separately, Reps. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and Tim Ryan, D-Pa., introduced resolutions Monday that would censure King, who has served in Congress since 2003.

President Donald Trump has not yet weighed in on King's remarks, saying when asked by reporters Monday that "I haven't been following it. I really haven't been following it."

King backtracked quickly last week after his comments were first reported, telling NBC News, “I reject white nationalism. I reject white supremacy. It's not part of any of my ideology. I reject anyone who carries that ideology.”