McConnell meets with White House as coronavirus talks drag on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell traveled to the White House on Thursday morning, according to two sources, holding a meeting with the administration as talks on Capitol Hill to deliver more coronavirus aid crawled forward.

Behind the scenes, negotiations continued on key points, including whether to continue boosted weekly unemployment payments and at what level and whether to provide aid to local governments grappling with the pandemic. The two sides — Democratic congressional leaders and the White House — have been unable to reach a top-line spending agreement, with more than a trillion dollar difference in how much should be spent.

In public, the White House began expressing doubt on Wednesday night that a deal could be reached before the end of the week. The arbitrary deadline was expressed after the $600-a-week boost in jobless benefits expired at the end of July.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to threaten to use an executive order to accomplish a myriad of elements currently being debated, including unemployment payments, an eviction moratorium and cutting the payroll tax. But without Congress, which has the constitutional authority to control spending, the threat may be mostly empty.

With less than three months until Election Day, the fourth round of coronavirus aid has proven to be elusive for lawmakers, with Democrats pushing for larger spending tabs and Republicans internally divided over how generous the federal government should be.

McConnell’s meeting at the White House, which was confirmed by two sources who requested anonymity to detail the talks, comes as the top congressional Republican has largely remained outside negotiations. McConnell, R-Ky., has said he will seek to pass whatever deal is struck between the White House and Democrats.

“I'm certainly not outside the room,” McConnell said Thursday morning on CNBC. “The argument is over how much is appropriate at this particular juncture as we struggle to get the economy back on its feet in a place to help themselves until we get a vaccine which at the earliest is later this year or earlier next year.”

The Democratic negotiators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Republicans for being unwilling to spend more.

“The reason our negotiations with the White House have been so arduous is they just don't see the needs out there and they don't want to do anything about them, they want to get away with as little as possible,” Schumer said.

Pelosi insisted she was sticking to a demand that jobless benefits continue at $600 a week, even as Republicans try to lower the amount arguing the generous level of payments are keeping people from working.

“They're just demonstrating their condescension to America's working families,” the speaker said at a news conference at the Capitol.

Pelosi continued to express some optimism that a deal will be reached, but did concede in an interview on CNBC that Trump could use an executive action to continue the eviction moratorium without congressional approval.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the third-ranking Democrat in the House, said any deal should be comprehensive and not just a handful of pieces.

“You can’t do this in silos,” Clyburn said on MSNBC. “What the Republicans want to do is pick something here, pick something over there, and go out jam us while they go back home.”