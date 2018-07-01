McConnell's push on judges gives GOP something to tout in November

Congress has not passed much major legislation aside from the ambitious tax cut and reform package the president signed into law. And there are no big initiatives on the horizon for candidates to tout on the campaign trail. But McConnell, a tactician acutely aware of electoral politics, has given GOP voters a growing number of young conservative federal judges who could sit on the bench for 30 to 40 years.

“Circuit judges have been my top priority,” McConnell told Fox News last month. “We’re not behind on circuit judges; we’re way ahead.”

The Senate, mostly on a partisan basis, has confirmed 15 circuit court judges since the beginning of Trump’s term — more than any of the last five administrations at this point in their terms. And the pace of confirmations has far exceeded that of President Barack Obama administration’s where it took an average of 165 days to confirm a judge compared to just 14 days under the Trump administration, according to data compiled Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats.

“I can tell you this, not speaking for myself, but (McConnell) definitely said it’s a major priority and has been for the last 18 months,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said of the administration and Leader McConnell.

Charlie Sykes, conservative author, commentator and host of The Daily Standard podcast, said the court is a top issue for many conservatives in elections and will help to motivate the party's anti-abortion and pro-gun voters.

"On a scale of one to ten, the issue of conservative judges would rank as an eleven," Sykes said. "It is difficult to overstate how important it is for the Trump base."

For McConnell, it's been about the long game. In the final year of Obama's presidency, the majority leader set new precedent by refusing to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. It's a move that still angers Democrats and one that McConnell partly credits for electing Trump.

Just three months into Trump's term, the Senate voted to confirm his choice, Neil Gorsuch, to the high court. That's helped reassure some skeptical Trump voters.

"Walk through the litany of Trump outrage and disgust and slurs, and they’ll come back with ‘but Gorsuch — at least we got Gorsuch,'" Sykes said.