McConnell showed 'no evidence' of a seizure disorder or stroke, Capitol doctor says

In a new letter, Capitol attending physician Brian Monahan confirmed that he examined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after his freeze-up last week and that “there is no evidence” the Republican has a seizure disorder or “experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.”

“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment,” Monahan wrote to McConnell, whose office released the letter on Tuesday.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease," he continued, referring to a transient ischemic attack.

Monahan added that he recommended no changes to McConnell's treatment protocols as he continues to recover from a fall in March that caused a concussion and sidelined the GOP leader for several weeks.

The new letter comes amid questions about McConnell’s health and his ability to lead the Senate GOP conference after he froze for more than 30 seconds last week. McConnell was unable to answer questions from reporters for a second time in two months.

