Jan. 23, 2019, 6:47 PM GMT By Liz Johnstone

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, is delaying his public testimony before the House Oversight Committee “due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump” and members of his legal team, Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7.