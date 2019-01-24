Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday subpoenaed Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer.

The move comes a day after Cohen delayed his public testimony before the House Oversight Committee over alleged "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump" and members of his legal team, Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement Wednesday.

In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for what a Manhattan federal court judge called a "veritable smorgasbord" of criminal conduct, including making false statements to Congress about the scope and status of the Trump Tower Moscow project. Prosecutors said Cohen provided the Senate Intelligence Committee inaccurate information about the project to minimize links between the president and efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and to give the false impression that the project had ended before the Iowa caucuses in February 2016.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, declined to comment.