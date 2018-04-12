Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — At his confirmation hearing Thursday for the position of secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo will say that he and President Donald Trump won’t "play games" at the negotiating table with North Korea, that he is open to revising the Iranian nuclear deal and defend the administration's posture toward Russia.

"Russia continues to act aggressively, enabled by years of soft policy toward that aggression," he will say, according to excerpts from his prepared remarks released by the White House. "That’s now over. The list of this administration's actions to raise the cost for Vladimir Putin is long."

Pompeo will address in his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee how "demoralizing" it has felt for the diplomatic corps at the State Department with a slew of vacant positions, as well as address the criticism that he is too hawkish.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Feb. 13, 2018. Leah Millis / Reuters file

"There are few who dread war more than those of us who have served in uniform," Pompeo will say. "War is always the last resort. I would prefer achieving the president’s foreign policy goals with unrelenting diplomacy rather than by sending young men and women to wear."

The confirmation process for Pompeo, 54, comes at a pivotal moment as the president mulls options for the U.S. response to the alleged chemical attack on a rebel enclave near Damascus, Syria, last weekend. Specifically, the president warned Wednesday that airstrikes against Syria were imminent. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford are also testifying on Capitol Hill Thursday morning before the House Armed Services Committee.

Senators are expected to question Pompeo during the hearing regarding the administration’s policy toward Syria.

"The United States must not waver in our utter rejection of the use of chemical weapons anywhere in the world, by anyone, for any reason," said the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, in a statement earlier this week. "During his upcoming hearing, I expect Secretary of State-nominee Pompeo to articulate an actual policy for Syria."

Other questions are likely to touch on his views regarding, and the Trump administration's policy toward, North Korea, Russia, China and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., met with Pompeo shortly after his nomination last month and Corker said he was “impressed with him and his knowledge base and appreciated the opportunity to understand his world view."

While Republicans largely expressed approval of Trump’s decision to choose Pompeo as the nation’s next top diplomat, he could potentially face an uphill battle to confirmation with the GOP’s narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate. A simple majority is needed to confirm nominees and Vice President Mike Pence has the ability to cast a tie-breaking vote.

The Senate had confirmed Pompeo as CIA director in January 2017, just days after Trump’s inauguration, in a 66-32 vote. He had previously served in the House, representing a Kansas congressional district, from 2011 until 2017.

To try and gather support, Pompeo met with some senators ahead of the hearing earlier in the week, and he even reached out to former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry for advice, according to Politico.

Trump nominated Pompeo last month after firing Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, who was confirmed by the Senate in February 2017 in a 56-43 vote. Three Democrats voted in favor of Tillerson's nomination: Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Warner of Virginia. Trump nominated Gina Haspel to succeed Pompeo as CIA director.

Several members of the Democratic caucus have already come out against Pompeo’s nomination, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who warned that Pompeo’s hawkish views could lead the U.S. into another war, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who said that Pompeo has contradicted the intelligence community’s findings on Russia and made "deeply concerning statements" about torture and spying on Americans.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, also tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "I am voting NO on Pompeo for secretary of state because our top diplomat should believe in diplomacy. He has an alarming tendency towards military provocation and brinkmanship."

Pompeo will be introduced Thursday by Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.