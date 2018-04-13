Pompeo, for his part, pushed back at critics who have labeled him hawkish and promised that he would put diplomacy first — though he declined to answer questions about conversations he had with the president and said he would not resign if Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

He acknowledged how "demoralizing" the diplomatic corps has found the current staffing situation at the State Department, which has been operating with a slew of vacant positions, and said he would not seek more funding or personnel cuts that critics and foreign policy experts have said are endangered national security.

"There’s no one like someone who understands the value of diplomacy and the terror and tragedy that is war like someone who has served in uniform," said Pompeo, who served in the Army and is a graduate of West Point. "It’s the last resort. It must always be so."

He dismissed one Democratic senator's suggestion that Trump is forming a "war Cabinet" with his nomination and the recent appointment of John Bolton as his new national security adviser.

Pompeo told the committee that he would like to alter the Iranian nuclear deal reached under the Obama administration, but told senators that even if the U.S. does not recertify the agreement by the May 12 deadline, the administration would continue to work with allies after that point to improve the agreement. Although he'd like to modify the deal, Pompeo added that he has not seen evidence that Iran hasn't complied with the deal's requirements.