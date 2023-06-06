Mississippi Republicans seek removal of pride flag from Veterans Affairs cemetery

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Congressional Republicans from Mississippi are demanding the Department of Veterans Affairs remove a temporary pride flag from the Biloxi National Cemetery, arguing its presence is disrespectful to veterans.

In a letter Monday to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, the five GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, called the addition of the flag during Pride month a "political stunt."

"Cemeteries should be places for reflection and respect, not public virtue signaling," says the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Mike Ezell, Michael Guest and Trent Kelly. "Our veterans expect the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide services, not promote controversial ideologies."

The flag was added to a display of American flags last week. McDonough has authorized all VA facilities to fly the pride flag — designed by U.S. Army veteran Gilbert Baker — for up to 30 days during Pride month.

A spokesperson for the Biloxi VA, Shaun Shenk, told WLOX in Biloxi last week that the flag is a symbol of inclusion.

“There’s nothing more military than that flag, because not only does it represent a group of veterans who were traditionally marginalized by society, but the person who created the flag was also an Army veteran,” said Shenk, a disabled Iraq War vet.

Shenk and the VA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News on Monday evening.

It's unclear how many VA facilities and cemeteries are flying the flag. In the letter, the lawmakers contend they should all be removed.

"We demand that you direct the Biloxi National Cemetery and other Veterans Affairs facilities to remove the LGBT Pride flag and reinstate the United States flag to its rightful place," they wrote.

The VA estimates there are 1 million LGBT veterans in the United States, and studies have found they experience suicidal thoughts at higher rates and are less likely to seek care, in part because of fears of discrimination.