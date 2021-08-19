Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday.

Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms."

"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified,” Waller said in a statement.

The test results came as Mississippi has been reeling from the Delta variant. The state's top health official, Thomas Dobbs, told reporters on Wednesday Mississippi is currently experiencing the "worst part of the pandemic." “We’re seeing higher and higher numbers of not just cases but hospitalizations, people in intensive care units, life support," Dobbs said, according to the Washington Post.

Wicker is the second U.S. senator to have a breakthrough case. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tested positive earlier this month, and was able to return to work about a week later, a feat he credited to the vaccine.

Wicker made headlines in October of last year, when he was spotted with his mask off for extended periods while on a Delta flight en route to Mississippi. His office said he'd forgotten to put his mask back on after having a snack. Wicker was chair of the Senate committee that oversees transportation and airline policy at the time.

In June, Wicker introduced a resolution calling on the CDC to end mask mandates on planes and trains for people who've been fully vaccinated.

"Federal mask mandates for planes and trains are hogwash," he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 challenged each of us in extraordinary ways, but it is time to reclaim what the past months took from our country."