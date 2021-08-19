IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker, who's fully vaccinated, is isolating in his Covid-stricken home state after experiencing "mild symptoms," his office said.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 26, 2021.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 26, 2021.Tom Williams / Pool via Reuters file
By Dareh Gregorian and Julie Tsirkin

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday.

Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms."

"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified,” Waller said in a statement.

The test results came as Mississippi has been reeling from the Delta variant. The state's top health official, Thomas Dobbs, told reporters on Wednesday Mississippi is currently experiencing the "worst part of the pandemic." “We’re seeing higher and higher numbers of not just cases but hospitalizations, people in intensive care units, life support," Dobbs said, according to the Washington Post.

Wicker is the second U.S. senator to have a breakthrough case. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tested positive earlier this month, and was able to return to work about a week later, a feat he credited to the vaccine.

Wicker made headlines in October of last year, when he was spotted with his mask off for extended periods while on a Delta flight en route to Mississippi. His office said he'd forgotten to put his mask back on after having a snack. Wicker was chair of the Senate committee that oversees transportation and airline policy at the time.

In June, Wicker introduced a resolution calling on the CDC to end mask mandates on planes and trains for people who've been fully vaccinated.

"Federal mask mandates for planes and trains are hogwash," he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 challenged each of us in extraordinary ways, but it is time to reclaim what the past months took from our country."

Image: Dareh GregorianDareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Image: Julie TsirkinJulie Tsirkin

Julie Tsirkin is a producer and reporter for NBC News' Capitol Hill team. 