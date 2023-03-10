Mitch McConnell is 'doing well' and eager to leave the hospital, adviser says

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “doing well” and “eager” to leave the hospital and return to work, his longtime political adviser Josh Holmes told NBC News on Friday.

Holmes said he’s “been there the last two days” with the Kentucky Republican, and added that the senator has been walking around and peppering staff with questions.

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized Wednesday and treated for a concussion after he fell at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, his office said earlier this week.

McConnell's Senate office didn't provide an official update on his condition Friday. His spokesman David Popp said Thursday in a statement that McConnell "is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment.”