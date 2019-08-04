Breaking News Emails
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping and falling at his Kentucky home, a spokesman told NBC News in a statement.
“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville," David Popp, the Republican lawmaker's spokesman, said in a statement.
Popp said that McConnell called the Republican senators of Texas and Ohio about the two mass shootings that occurred in their states this weekend.
“This afternoon he contacted Senators [John] Cornyn and [Rob] Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend," he said.
A number of Democrats have called for an end to their five-week recess to vote on a gun bill that has already passed the House after the shootings left at least 29 dead and 53 injured. The El Paso shooting is being treated by law enforcement as an act of domestic terrorism. McConnell's office gave no indication that the majority leader would call the Senate back into session.
“The Leader will continue to work from home," Popp said in the statement.
The Senate resumes session in September.