Mitch McConnell tweets he will return to D.C. Monday after treatment for a concussion

WASHINGTON -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on Twitter that he will return to work in person Monday after being hospitalized for a concussion in March.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday," McConnell, 81, wrote on Twitter. "We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people."

McConnell had been working remotely from home after his release from an inpatient physical rehabilitation facility on March 25.

McConnell tripped and fell on March 8 at a dinner event in D.C. for the Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC. He spent several days in the hospital and over a week at an inpatient physical rehabilitation facility being treated for a concussion and minor rib fracture, his office said.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., is also expected to return to in-person work next week. Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., remains absent due to a shingles diagnosis and hospitalization. Feinstein began facing calls to resign from two House Democrats on Wednesday because of her lengthy absence.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has previously served as Senate majority leader.