Mitt Romney takes part in protest supporting Black Lives Matter near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined demonstrators on Sunday marching to the White House in protest of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The protest consisted of about 1,000 demonstrators marching through Washington, D.C.

.@SenatorRomney marching in front of the WH: “We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter.” (w/ @alivitali) pic.twitter.com/rGrXvM6wty — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) June 7, 2020

Asked why it was important for him to be present at the protest, Romney, who was wearing a face covering, said, "We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality."

This site is protected by recaptcha

"We need to stand up and say, 'Black lives matter,'" he added.

President Donald Trump has sharply and repeatedly criticized the demonstrations and called for state and local officials to crack down on them.

Romney had repeatedly tweeted on Floyd's death in recent days, and shared a photo of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a civil rights demonstration in the late 1960s.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

"No Americans should fear enmity and harm from those sworn to protect us," Romney tweeted last week. "The death of George Floyd must not be in vain: Our shock and outrage must grow into collective determination to extinguish forever such racist abuse."

Allan Smith reported from New York and Haley Talbot reported from Washington, D.C.