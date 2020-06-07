Mitt Romney takes part in protest supporting Black Lives Matter near White House

"We need many voices against racism and against brutality," the Utah Republican said.
Image: Sen. Romney attends a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, attends a luncheon on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2020.Erin Scott / Reuters

By Haley Talbot and Allan Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined demonstrators on Sunday marching to the White House in protest of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The protest consisted of about 1,000 demonstrators marching through Washington, D.C.

Asked why it was important for him to be present at the protest, Romney, who was wearing a face covering, said, "We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality."

"We need to stand up and say, 'Black lives matter,'" he added.

President Donald Trump has sharply and repeatedly criticized the demonstrations and called for state and local officials to crack down on them.

Romney had repeatedly tweeted on Floyd's death in recent days, and shared a photo of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a civil rights demonstration in the late 1960s.

"No Americans should fear enmity and harm from those sworn to protect us," Romney tweeted last week. "The death of George Floyd must not be in vain: Our shock and outrage must grow into collective determination to extinguish forever such racist abuse."

Allan Smith reported from New York and Haley Talbot reported from Washington, D.C.

