April 18, 2019, 4:13 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Democrats blasted Attorney General William Barr's rollout of the Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 campaign Thursday, calling on the special counsel himself to testify before Congress "as soon as possible."

About an hour after the attorney general held a Thursday morning event framing the conclusions in the 448-page report in a light sympathetic to the president, the redacted document was finally delivered by officials from the Department of Justice to congressional committees on Capitol Hill on CDs, then made public on the Justice Department’s website.

After Barr spoke and before the report was released, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., tweeted an image of a letter he sent to Mueller Thursday in which he requested the special counsel's testimony before the Judiciary panel “as soon as possible” or “in any event, no later than May 23, 2019.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sent a similar letter to Mueller Thursday just after its release, requesting "comprehensive testimony from you about the investigation’s full scope and areas of inquiry, its findings and underlying evidence, all of the intelligence and counterintelligence information gathered in the course of the investigation, and the status of any ongoing counterintelligence investigation.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a 2020 presidential contender, also said Mueller must testify as soon as possible. “Congress & the American people need to hear directly from the person who authored the report,” he said.

Some Democrats began highlighting areas of the report that contradicted President Donald Trump’s previous assertions that Mueller’s findings represented some type of exoneration, as well as sections that suggested information was being concealed.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., highlighting a section of the report that said, “The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign,” tweeted: “This doesn’t strike me as ‘total exoneration.’

And Rep. Don Beyer, D-N.J., tweeted a photo of a few pages from the report that were almost completely blacked out with redactions.

Other Democrats, speaking ahead of the report's release, focused their criticism on Barr. “Disappointing to see Attorney General Barr acting more like the president’s general counsel than Attorney General of the United States," tweeted House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. "This just shows that the American people ought to hear directly from Robert Mueller about the contents of this report.”

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., tweeted that Barr’s press conference was an “obvious attempt to control the media cycle before the public has an opportunity to review” the report. “Mr. Barr is acting today as the President's personal attorney rather than as the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the nation,” he continued.

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted that it was “a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he's the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., another Democratic presidential candidate, said on Twitter that the Barr event had been "a farce and an embarrassing display of propaganda on behalf of President Trump. Barr works for the people, not the president. They deserve to know Mueller’s full findings because nobody—especially not the president—is immune from accountability.”