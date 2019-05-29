Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats on Wednesday pounced on special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement regarding the Russia investigation, with a top House committee chair saying it now "falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump."
In a statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said that Mueller reaffirmed his 448-page report and noted the special counsel did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice and that the Constitution “points to Congress to take action to hold the President accountable.”
"Although Department of Justice policy prevented the Special Counsel from bringing criminal charges against the President, the Special Counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying about the Special Counsel’s findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the Special Counsel’s report, and is lying in saying that the Special Counsel found no obstruction and no collusion,” Nadler said.
“Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law," he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned in a statement that if Trump and Congress don't take action to prevent further Russian interference "it will be worse in 2020," and that Mueller’s statement "also makes clear that Congress has a right—we believe an obligation—to continue our constitutionally mandated oversight without interference or stonewalling and follow the facts wherever they may lead.”
Schumer and Nadler both stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry — which Nadler's committee has the power to initiate, and a number of his Democratic colleagues are now demanding.
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., a member of the Judiciary panel and of Democratic leadership, tweeted that with Mueller’s work done, “it is time for Congress to do its job.” Cicilline was among three key Democrats who pressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last week to launch an impeachment inquiry.
According to an NBC News review, 40 House Democrats back initiating an impeachment inquiry, as does Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., the lone Republican in Congress in favor of taking that action.
Many of those lawmakers said that Mueller’s statement Wednesday validated their position to begin an inquiry.
Following Mueller’s remarks, Amash tweeted, “The ball is in our court, Congress.” He first voiced support for an impeachment inquiry over a week ago in a series of tweets, and he stood by his position at a town hall back home in his district in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday.
Another pro-impeachment inquiry Democrat, Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, tweeted that Mueller made it clear Wednesday that his investigation didn’t exonerate Trump and “directly contradicts Attorney General William Barr’s public statements."
Many Democratic lawmakers on Twitter pointed to one Mueller remark in particular: "If we had had confidence that the president had clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who has suggested that Democrats may have no choice but to start impeachment proceedings against Trump, tweeted Wednesday that Mueller’s statement, “confirms both the evidence of obstruction by the president and the critical role of Congress under the Constitution going forward.”
Most Republicans who reacted quickly to the special counsel's statement stuck to their previous stance that the case is closed on the Russia investigation.
“Today’s statement by Mr. Mueller reinforces the findings of his report," tweeted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., "And as for me, the case is over. Mr. Mueller has decided to move on and let the report speak for itself. Congress should follow his lead.”
Former Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted, “9 minute and 39 second press conference. Same conclusions. No new information. Time to move on.”
And Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., another frequent defender of Trump, criticized Mueller's appearance. “If @realDonaldTrump doesn’t take a question for a few weeks, the media claims democracy is on life support. Robert #Mueller took 22 months to do the investigation. Followed by a 9 minute drive-by obstruction allegation. And then does not take a SINGLE QUESTION.”
Mueller indicated Wednesday that he had made the decision himself that he did not want to testify on Capitol Hill — or to offer further public comment on the probe. “I hope and expect that this is the only time that I will speak to you in this manner,” he said.
“There has been discussion about an appearance before Congress. Any testimony from this office will not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made,” he said. “The work speaks for itself. The report is my testimony.”
His remarks on Wednesday came amid a week-long congressional recess, with lawmakers set to return to Washington next week.
Last week, Pelosi held an emergency meeting with House Democrats behind closed doors to discuss Democratic oversight efforts of Trump, as calls for an impeachment inquiry intensified among rank and file members. After the meeting, Pelosi said that Trump is engaged in a “cover-up,” a remark that escalated a war of words between the speaker and the president.
Pelosi has spoken cautiously of the idea of impeachment, arguing that it would be very divisive for the country. As she faces pressure from her caucus, however, she hasn’t ruled it out. She said last Thursday that Trump “wants to be impeached” so that he can be vindicated by the Senate and she called Trump’s actions “villainous.”
"Get the facts to the American people in our investigation," she said then. "...It may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of impeachment, but we’re not at that place.”