Nancy Pelosi to announce her future plans Thursday after Democrats lose House

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, will announce plans for her future in a speech on the House floor Thursday, a spokesman said.

Pelosi's consequential decision — to stay on as Democratic leader after two decades in the job or step aside for a new generation of leaders — comes just a day after NBC News and other news outlets projected that Republicans had flipped control of the House in last week’s midterm election, sending Pelosi and the Democrats back to the minority.

More personally, just weeks ago, her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Pelosi, survived an assault by a hammer-wielding intruder at the family’s home in San Francisco.

The Speaker’s future plans are still unclear, but a source told NBC News that she took home two different versions of the speech she plans to deliver. The timing of her speech is also unclear.

Pelosi, 82, has been a central player in passing the most significant laws in recent history, from President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance measure and President Joe Biden’s climate change initiative to President George W. Bush’s Wall Street bailout and President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 rescue programs.

Before the midterm elections, some of her fellow Democrats, including moderate Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, openly called for fresh blood in the ranks of party leadership.

The calls continued in the days after the election — even with control of the House undecided.

“Whether we hold the majority or lose it by one to five seats, it’s time for a new generation of leadership. Period,” Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said shortly after the midterm elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.